EXATLON 5 USA Who was sentenced on June 4?

Each Friday of sentencing in the fifth season of Exatlon United States generates a number of emotions found in the athletes who are still in the competition, ready to do anything to achieve glory and win the victory that is much closer at this point. There is no doubt, Exatlon United States is at a truly crucial moment.

Sentencing friday

This fourth of June there was a heart attack day in the circuit of explosive containers, a circuit that is not only one of the most complex, but also one of the most exciting, because it is at night, as it adds much more excitement to the evening. With the women in danger, Mirna Almada for the Contestants, and Nicole Diaz for the celebrities would find themselves in danger of eventually going to a battle for permanence in Exatlon USA on Sunday.

In social networks, the followers of Exatlon United States have wondered why it would be Nicole Díaz, and not the reinforcement Dania Aguillón who would go to the sentence, the answer to this is very simple, although Dania has less time than Nicole to accumulate score, accumulates many more wins than Diaz so in the performance table is higher.

Ana Parra was very clear, the Blues are at a disadvantage, and if one of theirs were sentenced, and go to the fight for permanence, there would be two Contestants against five Famous, which leads the Blues to a resounding disadvantage.

And it is that the Contestants did their job without two of their strongest athletes, the reinforcements Andoni García and Wilmarie Negrón, who, by indications of the Exatlon United States medical team, due to minor injuries, must remain at rest.

The day began with a firm point from Team Famosos, who continued to advance with a forceful step, taking the score to a four to zero in favor of the Reds, who finally began to savor the honeys of a tentative victory.

It is worth noting that the Famosos have provided a spectacular battle, with six consecutive victories, in a day that they had not experienced in weeks. On the side of the blues, although they tried with all their effort to score, the reds, as the presenter Frederik Oldenburg said, were intractable throughout the day, taking the score table from seven to zero, in their favor, and putting Team Contendientes, in a situation that they had not experienced in several days. The competition was heart-stopping!

Octavio “Tavo” Gonzalez had a participation that gave his team the first point, but it cannot be denied that his fight against Dave Sappelt was very exciting, where at times it was not known who would take the last one. On the other hand, it was one of the strongest blue ladies, Ana Parra, who gave the Contestants their second and third scored.

The “Huntress” Viviana Michel was the one who gave the final point to the Famosos team, for this reason, the reds obtain a long-awaited victory breaking the streak that accompanied them and Mirna Almada, from Team Contendientes, is sentenced and will go directly to elimination the next Sunday, June 6. It remains to wait against who will face, in a duel that promises to be a heart attack.