EXATLON 5 USA: Who was eliminated on May 9?

The fifth season of Exatlon United States is halfway there, and boy, has it been a difficult and dramatic installment. Not counting everything that has happened since its beginning last January 2021, the Sundays of struggle for permanence, as the weeks progress, they become increasingly difficult as the contestants do not stop giving everything to stay, That is why these Sundays become moments full of skill, adrenaline, a lot of emotion and also a lot of sadness because the competition is already at a time when the favorite warriors begin to appear.

The fight for the permanence of May 9

Closing week 15, the circuit for the permanence of Sunday was one of the most difficult in Exatlon United States, that of Los Contanedores, a circuit that takes place at night and that requires strength, precision and focus, which was noticed from a beginning in the athletes of both teams, who led a very even fight to achieve victory and defend their color from a potential elimination, something that no one wants at this point in the competition, called by all “The Fiercest on the Planet” . On May 9, if Team Contendientes was the loser, it would be the girls who would be in danger and that is precisely what happened. Here we tell you.

Despite this constant struggle on equal terms, it was one of the strongest contestants in Team Famosos, the footballer Norma Palafox, who gave the reds victory. So the Contestants had to go to elimination where the girl with the lowest score, Mirna Alma, would face Karime Cabrera, in the Explosive Containers circuit where only the aim would change.

In this Mexican duel, Karime started strong, but both her and Mirna had a hard time changing their aim, the scoreboard remained tied one by one in the first passes, it is important to note that in this duel there are no medals of safe-conduct that could save any of these athletes from the Contestants.

Both women offered a duel with great emotion where the unexpected had to be expected because it was obvious that both were giving their all. Nobody wants to quit the competition! The board constantly returned to a draw, which determined a level playing field. So much so that in the final duel there was never a sure winner.

But after much effort, fate played against Karime Cabrera, who was defeated and the dream ends today for her.

Karime, 24, is Mexican and resides in North Carolina and holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering and in parallel to that she has been a rugby player for six years; four of them as part of the Mexican National Team of this discipline. The girl is considered a competitive, brave person, and above all persevering. For her, having the opportunity to be part of Exatlon is a dream come true, and an adventure that she wants to have the opportunity to live, since it is a competition between people from different disciplines focused on applying all their skills to succeed.

Thanks for everything, Champion!

