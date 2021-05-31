EXATLON 5 USA: Who was eliminated on May 30?

Telemundo Eric Alejandro returns to Team Famosos de Exatlon USA.

Wow, they have been difficult and unexpected weeks at Exatlon USA. With the unexpected sanction of the two strong men of Team Famosos, Jacobo García and Jeyvier Cintrón, the score of the Reds continued in free fall and they have reached a very complex place where the spirit has played an important role in their performance, and You can see that in every result they are getting at this crucial stage of the so-called “fiercest competition on the planet.”

Jacobo García and Jeyvier Cintrón: Where are they?

The fans thought that both athletes would return today after a sanction was imposed on them for apparently having breached the contract, since the week that was announced would already be fulfilled, but it was not the case, so they are expected to rejoin the competition the week that begins on Monday, May 31, and thus lift a little Team Famosos, which is going through its worst moment since the fifth season began.

The official causes of the suspension of these two athletes, as well as the others that have happened for weeks, including the expulsion of two other warriors, are still unknown beyond the explanation of Telemundo, who have very forcefully said that it all comes down to a “breach of the rules.”

The day for the permanence of May 30

As more days go by, the Sundays of the fight for permanence and elimination become increasingly difficult, as the teams focus on giving everything to remain within the competition, in a stage where the prizes are greater, and the glory is closer and closer.

On May 30, the elimination was played in one of the circuits we met this season, the street circuit, where we saw Team Famosos in a tense, difficult attitude, and that led to their past, being defeated by some focused Contestants. and unstoppable, who apparently found that elusive “Achilles heel” of their opponents and without a doubt they have known how to take advantage of it.

The reinforcements that recently arrived, led by Andoni García, gave the blue team that injection of adrenaline they needed and that was evident during the May 30 circuit, when they sent two gentlemen to dispute their permanence within Exatlon United States. It was a 100% red fight, between Dave Sappelt and Eric Alejandro.

The battle was heart-stopping, where both athletes gave their all to continue being part of Team Famosos and therefore the fifth season of Exatlon United States, but the dream came to an end for Eric “Showtime” Alejandro, who returned this time with a pending subject, to achieve that triumph within the sands of the Dominican Republic.

But let’s be clear, Eric Alejandro does not leave the fifth season of Exatlon United States empty-handed. In addition to having received fabulous awards, he returns home with the experience again lived, in an incomparable adventure. It will be a notable absence for Team Famosos.

Thanks, Champion!

