Telemundo Rafael Soriano is once again part of Team Contendientes.

Each Sunday of the fight for permanence in the fifth season of Exatlon United States becomes more emotionally charged because as the weeks go by, the desire of each athlete to win and achieve glory in the star competition of the Telemundo network. May 23 was no exception and another athlete fulfilled his dream of winning the fifth edition of Exatlon.

The day of May 23 at Exatlon United States

When Frederik Oldenburg, presenter of the competition, announced that the circuit of the fight for permanence would be the circuit of the containers at night, it was already obvious that the battle would be an all-out one.

With Horacio Gutierrez Jr. sentenced by statistics Dave Sappelt, from Team Famosos was saved from going to elimination, we could also enjoy the return of “The Huntress” Viviana Michell, to the arenas, which shows that she is already fully recovered from the severe injury to his finger.

In this duel over the containers, Team Contendientes lost again, so the battle to remain in the competition was painted blue with Horacio Gutierrez Jr. and Rafa “El Brujo” Soriano facing off one by one.

In several fan portals they have provided an analysis that is very interesting and that is that the sentencing mechanism could result in a certain “unequal” mute since the athlete who is sentenced on Friday is automatically frozen and cannot compete, while the other arrives tired to the final fight, as he shared this video that you will see below:

Play

VideoVideo related to exatlon 5 usa: who was eliminated on May 23? 2021-05-23T21: 00: 49-04: 00

The dream ended today for Rafael “El Brujo” Soriano, who has always been a character closely linked to Exatlon United States, starting with his first participation in the second season of the competition, then on his return to the now famous and unexpected “Tournament of Seasons ”of the fourth season, and now in the fifth installment of the competition, where he returned to achieve glory, but unfortunately his dream came to fruition.

Rafa Soriano’s career, at only 24 years old, has been marked by sporting glory. The boy is an American football player, even reaching the Mexican U-19 running back preselection in 2015 and being crowned champion of CONADEIP, the national student sports commission of private institutions in 2013.

In the fifth season of Exatlon United States, Soriano started with great force but there were two events that marked his participation, one was the temporary suspension along with five other athletes for an alleged breach of contract for having violated the competition rules, and another an apparent romance with fellow contestant and member of Team Contendientes Raquel Becker, whom we assume will meet now that both of them left Exatlon United States behind and are already incorporated into their regular lives.

It cannot be denied that “El Brujo” Rafael Soriano not only contributed his athletic and sports skills to the competition, but also that spark, good humor and attitude that will always be remembered as his hallmark within Exatlon United States.

Thanks for everything, Warlock!

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlón United States

Loading more stories