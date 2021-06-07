EXATLON 5 USA: Who was eliminated on June 6?

Telemundo The dream ends today for Nicole Diaz

Sunday June 6, fighting for permanence in the fifth season of Exatlon United States, was a very difficult one, where women were in danger. With Mirna Almada for the Contestants sentenced since last Friday, June 4, today it would be defined who would be the other girl who would go with her to the duel for permanence and thus, who is ending the dream of continuing, closer and closer to the grand finale of the so-called “fiercest competition on the planet”.

The fight for the permanence of June 6

Sunday night began with the clear idea that Team Famosos would have returned from its bad streak after the victory last Friday of sentences, and the Contestants clearly decided to support Mirna Almada, who at the beginning of the program was very clear in ensuring : “Today I’m not going to go”, is that in effect, the closer we get to the round of 16, we see the athletes more focused on giving everything for everything. Everyone wants to win!

The day took place on the street circuit, and it was striking that two of the last reinforcements that arrived from Team Contendientes, Andoni García and Wilmarie Negrón, are injured, but the competition’s medical team has already decided that Negrón can return. , but Andoni will remain out of circulation following his required rest.

Nicole Díaz assured Frederik, minutes before starting the day, that he had come “to leave everything” in the sands of the Dominican Republic, and Jeyvier Cintrón said he felt focused and thinking about strategies because the level of competition is very solid, That is why they arrived very motivated to the struggle of the urban circuit.

The night was started by Jacobo García by the Famosos and Horacio Gutierrez Jr. by the Contendientes, with the first point being for the Reds during the circuit, the Contestants did not take long to show their strength in the duel, with the first point just after made by Wilmarie Negron, who apparently came back for everything.

The Famosos Team was run over and making mistakes in several passes, which led the teammates to cheer them on from the stands, on the other hand, the Contestants showed their customary ability, which led them to win the fight for permanence with a overwhelming 10 to 3 being the point of victory for Octavio “Tavo” Gonzalez. For this reason, Nicole Díaz, the girl with the lowest score of Team Famosos, would go to the elimination duel against Contestant Mirna Almada.

The final confrontation between Mirna Almada and Nicole Díaz was carried out as follows: The only thing that changed was the aim where the two athletes had to place a total of five rings in position in order to achieve the victory that leads them to remain in the competition. Nicole Díaz started the duel one on one with great speed, and even used her safe conduct medal to equalize conditions, but Mirna Almada prevailed so that for now, she remains within Exatlon United States.

The dream is over today for Nicole Díaz, now a former member of Team Famosos, who continues to lose members at a crucial moment in the competition.

Thanks, champion!

