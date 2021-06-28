EXATLON 5 USA: Who was eliminated on June 27?

Telemundo Dania Aguillón

Each Sunday of the fight for permanence, as the fifth season of Exatlon United States progresses, it becomes progressively more emotional and difficult, because as the days go by, the athletes are more focused on achieving glory, nobody wants to leave the competition, and everything becomes more difficult. There is no doubt that emotions are running high in the so-called “fiercest competition on the planet”.

June 27 was no exception. With the women of both teams in danger, and Mirna Almada, of the Contendientes, sentenced since last Friday, June 25, the fight would be a heart attack in the sands of the Dominican Republic.

The fight for the permanence of June 27

On the night of June 27, at the zip line circuit, the contestants began scoring, which Ana María Parra completed with the second point. They are determined not to be defeated today, the fight for permanence they want to be between Mirna Almada, and one of the girls from Team Famosos.

The first round of pairings closed with a resounding 4 to 1 in favor of the Contendientes, with a point from El Vaquero, Kelvin Noeh Renteria. The second round began with two favorites, Jeyvier Cintrón for the reds and Andoni García for the blues for another point to the Contestants who were already only five points away from winning. They are determined to win the duel for permanence!

Despite the fact that the Famous have three points, the Contestants are unstoppable on the way to victory, at the hands of the “Cowboy” of the blues they achieved 7 points and are comfortable, three points from another achievement, within the competition, on top of a Famous Team that has only managed to score three points.

Ana Parra scored the eighth point on a night where the Contestants did not accept another defeat. Each time the score gap gets longer and everything is shaping up to the fact that the duel for permanence would be blue against red. It was the “León” Octavio “Tavo” Gonzalez made the match point for his team, and Nathy Sanchez against Wilmarie Negrón had the possibility of having the last point in a day in which the differences became noticeable.

It was Wilmarie Negrón who gave victory to the Blues, so the elimination duel would be between Mirna Almada, sentenced last Friday, and Dania Aguillón. Girls fight in Exatlon United States!

The circuit was the same, but in effect, it had minor changes in the area of ​​marksmanship, where the first to reach four victories would remain in the competition. Mirna Almada, in an interview with Chelly Cantú, said that she is sure that her mother would tell her “Don’t give up”, and Dania Aguillón said that she is sure that her father would be supporting her, and asking her to continue giving her best to succeed and stay in Exatlon United States.

Mirna Almada was seen as she has always had us used to, very strong! Making one point after another in the final duel and taking the victory, so the dream ended for Dania Aguillón, the reinforcement of Team Famosos who today ends his run within Exatlon United States.

Thank you warrior

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlon United States

Loading more stories