EXATLON 5 USA: Who was eliminated on June 13?

The fifth season of Exatlon United States is at that stage where everything is defined for the grand final, and where each athlete will give their all to advance to the individual days, already a few weeks from knowing who will triumph in this installment That, without a doubt, has been a particularly difficult one that has not only tested . prowess of each warrior, but also their emotional strength and focus.

The day of June 13

The pool circuit was the protagonist of an emotional struggle for permanence, where the women of Team Contendientes, and the men of Team Famosos, would be in danger.

The Contestants arrived strengthened, with a resounding return for now from their star athlete, Andoni García, while on the side of the Famosos, eager to make the necessary points so as not to send one of their men to another elimination. As a curious fact, the Reds have already lost four athletes in a row.

On the side of the blues, they arrived with the confidence that the reds would have to start the day with a negative point, that is, their slate would be completed by achieving 11 points, and that was noted on a night where the Contestants arrived unstoppable and they were felt from the beginning.

Now, it is worth noting that Team Famosos is gradually regaining its grip and on the night of June 13 they fought an impeccable battle, achieving several important victories in a row, at times worrying the Contestants who, for the first time in days , they found themselves facing a team focused and determined not to send one of their own to elimination.

Even so, the triumph was Blue with the final point of Octavio “Tavo” Gonzalez, so the Contestants, by defeating the Famous, cleared the doubt that the warrior known as “The Legend”, Jorge Hugo Giraldo, would go to the duel for the permanence of being the athlete with the lowest score. According to the decision of the team leader, Norma Palafox, Giraldo faced for the permanence against Dave Sappelt, closing the 20th week on the balance circuit with six stages to overcome. The first to reach the four victories would stay in Exatlon United States.

The duel, between a replacement and a reinforcement, was totally heart attack, with Dave Sappelt winning with an impressive 4 to 1 in his favor, which sealed the fate within Exatlon United States. The dream ended for Jorge Hugo Giraldo.

Jorge Hugo Giraldo, nicknamed “The Legend”, is a familiar face in the arenas of Exatlon United States. His beginnings in sports were at the age of 8 with gymnastics, and by the age of 13 he was competing professionally throughout Latin America. Giraldo will always have on his resume having given his native country, Colombia, the first gold medal in its sporting history, with memorable appearances in events such as the Olympic Games in: Athens 2004, Beijing 2008 and London 2012, becoming the first Colombian gymnast to qualify for the Olympic Games, participating in total in 12 of them.

Thanks for everything, champion

