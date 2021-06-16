EXATLON 5 USA: Who sends flowers to Norma Palafox?

Telemundo Norma Palafox is part of Team Famosos in Exatlon USA.

We are weeks away from meeting the winning athletes of the fifth season of Telemundo’s sports reality show, Exatlon United States. And while that happens, the athletes who continue in the battle continue to strengthen the close ties that being part of the so-called “fiercest competition on the planet” has left them.

When we refer to coexistence, it is important to note that these athletes, in addition to the endless hours of circuits where they must fully understand each other as athletes, also spend a lot of time together, secluded and away from the rest of the world, while spending their days inside Exatlon United States.

A definitive link

Something all the participants eliminated from the competition have in common and that is that beyond being very grateful for the opportunity, they always, through live sessions, reveal very fun and interesting facts about their life as part of Exatlon, and even details beautiful ones that show the deep friendship they have formed, one that we dare to say will last forever.

Such is the case of Jorge Hugo Giraldo, the Colombian Olympic hero who arrived as a reinforcement of Team Famosos and although he was recently eliminated, he wasted no time in recounting all the details of his second experience as an athlete in Exatlon United States.

What did Jorge Hugo Giraldo tell?

He said that within their contract the athletes accept that they will receive two meals, and that although there are many foods that they do not like, they have learned to save what suits them to be energized when doing the circuits.

Like many other athletes, Jorge Hugo Giraldo considers the Mud circuit as “the worst”, as the mud enters their eyes, nose and mouth. As the most difficult thing about the competition, he highlights that it is being away from his family and said as a curious fact that since he arrived, he never had the opportunity to be in the coveted Fortaleza, since his participation coincided with the very long bad streak of the Famous Team.

Giraldo was eager to return to Exatlon United States, to be presented with the opportunity and emphasized the importance for athletes of drawing a strategy from his arrival, which is why he applauded his former teammate Jacobo García, whom he considers very focused on rising with the triumph.

As finalists, Jorge assures that for the men he would like to see in the final Jeyvier Cintrón and Jacobo García, for the Famosos and Kelvin Noeh Renteria and Andoni García for the Contestants. On the women’s side, he considers Nathalia Sánchez and Norma Palafox for the Reds and Mirna Almada and Ana María Parra for the Contestants. He also indicated that the feeling that prevails in the participants at the time of being eliminated is the sadness of having to abandon their dream within the competition and not being able to share more with their teammates.

Who sends flowers to Norma Palafox?

A nice detail that Jorge Hugo Giraldo told is that his partner Dave Sappelt is very chivalrous and detailed with all the women on his team, for example, Norma Palafox always brings a flower to the circuit, he gave Nicole Díaz a lot of advice, and he was always holding talks with Viviana Michel. There is no doubt that this attitude facilitates the extreme conditions of the program.

