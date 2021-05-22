EXATLON 5 USA: Who is the one sentenced on May 21?

Telemundo Horacio Gutierrez Jr

The day of Friday, May 21, for the sentence in Exatlon United States, was intense like few others. The fight was without quarter in the speed circuit, with the blues defending Horacio Gutierrez Jr, and the reds defending Eric Alejandro “Showtime”, the men with the lowest score, in a fight for permanence next Sunday, May 23 where the future of men is at stake.

Sentencing Friday full of blows and injuries

And it is that the desire to defend their respective teams already begin to play tricks on the athletes and that was in evidence on the day of May 21 by the sentence, where, along with a heart attack circuit, we saw many injuries being that of “La Cazadora” of Team Famosos, Viviana Michell, one of the strongest. The young woman sprained her finger and we all witnessed how the Exatlon United States medical team had to readjust it quickly to prevent the injury from cooling down and affecting that area of ​​Viviana’s body.

In the case of the Competitors, we saw an expected outcome as the team did not have a good week, starting with one of their strong men, Kelvin “El Vaquero” Renteria, who had more losses and successes, so from the beginning it was clear Which team would go directly to the sentence, would be, once again, the contenders, who do not seem to see light in this contest.

Who is the sentenced of May 21?

On the Friday of the sentence of May 21, he was again painted blue with Horacio Gutierrez Jr. being sentenced, so he is frozen until the fight for permanence itself on Sunday, May 23, where he will return to the arenas to give everything to stay. in Exatlon United States.

Horacio has had a very particular history within the competition. The 23-year-old boy came to the arenas of the Dominican Republic as a replacement for former Team Contendientes athlete, Cesar Castro, who after a severe injury whose recovery exceeded the time limits of the competition, had to go out and focus on his health, for what Horacio was gotten up to the sport fight.

Since last April 11, when he joined the ranks of the Contestants, Horacio Gutierrez Jr. has stood out for his good attitude, sympathy and focus when doing the circuits, achieving several important points, although at the same time he continues very low on the scoreboard and that is precisely why he is now going to measure his strength by staying in the fiercest competition on the planet.

Outside of Exatlon United States, Horacio Gutierrez works as a professional kinesiologist and intercollegiate soccer player. Such has been his deep connection with the team that recently, when his teammate Karime Cabrera was eliminated, we could see him visibly affected, which sparked all kinds of rumors among fans of the competition.

Next Sunday, May 23, in a fight for permanence that promises to be very exciting, we will know who is going to face Horacio in a crucial stage of the competition.

