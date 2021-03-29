EXATLON 5 USA: Who is eliminated from March 28?

Telemundo Martin Keuchkerian is part of Team Contendientes at Exatlon USA.

The elimination of March 28 in Exatlon United States, is a particularly complex one where many participants are missing due to injuries, in the case of “Tarzan” Jacobo García, his absence is very happy because he is accompanying Dayleen Santana and waiting the birth of your baby Ezra, and more. Today Martín Keuchkerian, who returned repowering after his painful absence, would be the contender who would face Eric Alejandro “Showtime” if the Blues were defeated. The knights are in danger.

The fight for the permanence of March 28

The urban circuit was the protagonist of the struggle for permanence ending the month of March. The first race of the night was in the hands of boxer Jeyvier Cintrón for the Famous and Octavio Gonzalez for the Contestants. The first victory of the night was red at the hands of Cintrón, to give way to a duel of mistresses that starred Nicole Regnier and Claudia Ramos.

The replacement for Mack Roesch arrived at the competition precisely on the day of the fight, it is David Sappelt, a major league baseball player, with a nice story. Sappelt told Exatlon USA host Frederik Oldenburg that it was her mother-in-law who told her about the competition program and it was there that she decided to audition for the so-called “fiercest competition on the planet”.

Let’s let Norma Palafox achieve the night’s “perfect aim” for the second time, becoming her fastest and racking up a total of $ 1,000.00. It was Palafox who raised the board in favor of the Reds, who started the night of elimination on the street circuit unstoppable.

In an intense and particularly even day, Nicole Regnier measured forces against “the panther” Denisse Novoa and obtained her third victory of the night, putting the gap between the reds and the blues widening with a 7 to 5. The night the blue knights get tough! Norma Palafox was the one who put the Famous in Match Point with a 9 to 5 that she celebrated with her usual and happy dance with her team. There is more and more certainty that it will be a blue who will fight for permanence against Eric Alejandro.

It was Nicole Regnier, on a perfect night for her, who made her fourth point of the day and gave the Famosos the victory, which sent the sentenced Famoso, Eric “Showtime” Alejandro to elimination against Martín Keuchkerian, of the Contendientes .

The first point went to Eric Alejandro in a duel as exciting as it was difficult, at four points both measured forces, but “Showtime” won the victory so Martin had to say goodbye in a very emotional elimination where both athletes joined in a hug .

Martín Keuchkerian had a very difficult participation in Exatlon United States, where he highlighted his strength and determination, having momentarily left the competition due to the death of his mother, only to return stronger than ever, as happened with Norma Palafox, Martín and its history will be forever engraved in the history of Exatlon United States.

Thanks for everything, champion

