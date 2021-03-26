EXATLON 5 USA: Who is eliminated from March 21?

Telemundo Raquel Becker is once again part of Team Contendientes.

Boy, the fifth season of Exatlon USA has been a particularly intense and difficult one. Although we thought that nothing would surpass its fourth edition, when COVID-19 ravaged all the members of the competition and had to be suspended for months, this time, and in just 8 weeks, we have witnessed difficult injuries, hard family moments and even possible romances between the participants, not to mention that each time the Sundays of struggle for permanence become more complex, when a Celebrity, or a Contestant, fight for their dream not to end.

The fight for the permanence of March 21

On the night of Sunday, March 21, 20201, emotions were running high as it was known that both Famous men and Contending women had their permanence at stake and in the face of increasingly even circuits, anything could happen. .

In the case of the Famosos, if they went to elimination, Eric Alejandro would be the one who would go to elimination, and on the side of the Contestants, it would be Claudia Ramos, who recently entered the competition as reinforcement.

It all started in the strength circuit, with an impressive first pass in the hands of Rafael Soriano for the Contendientes, and Eric Alejandro “Showtime” for the Famosos, who put the 1-0 on the board and started the night for the Reds. The blues gave the second point, from the hand of Raquel Becker, one of the women who despite being the strongest, her permanence is at stake tonight.

The first run of “La Pantera” Denisse Novoa, continued with the good streak that started on his return, scoring the second point for his team. Denisse told Chelly in an interview that despite being a circuit where the muscles of the arms and back have to be used a lot, she felt very good and assured that she was already 100% recovered.

The Famosos, after three victories in a row, are very close to achieving victory, Denisse Novoa’s second run of the day was against Nicole Regnier in a true winners duel, where both women showed their precision and power to succeed, being this time defeated by Nicole Regnier, who this time came determined to defend the men of her team.

Raquel Becker, meanwhile, obtained another victory, this time against Norma Palafox, no team is ready to give up, but the balance and the score, continues in favor of the Famosos, who reached the coveted Match Point after the crucial point of Jacobo Garcia. The race that would decide everything was between Nathalia Sánchez and Raquel Becker, winning for the third time this day, and extending the victory to the Famosos.

The final point that sentenced the women of the blue team came from Frank Beltre, so the elimination was between Claudia Ramos and Raquel Becker, where the rematch ended unexpectedly for Raquel, one of the best contestants in the fifth season of Exatlon U.S.

Thanks for everything, warrior!

