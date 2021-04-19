EXATLON 5 USA: Who is eliminated from April 18?

Telemundo Rodrigo Romeh Reinforcement of Famous

A duel for the permanence that ends a week of heart attack in the fifth season of Exatlon United States. With Rodrigo Romeh sentenced, from the famous team, today the warriors of the fiercest competition on the planet were measured in the imposing circuit of the Chavón River, to decide who would face Romeh and thus define who would be the one who would remain in Exatlon United States for a week more.

The Day of April 18 at the Río Chavón circuit

It is final, the warriors of Exatlon United States are not going to play when it comes to fighting for the permanence of any of their team. On both sides, blue or red, the gentlemen are in danger and Rodrigo Romeh, the Mexican influencer who recently arrived as reinforcement, was the sentenced person of the week on a very even day, which from the beginning had only insurance that, like At Exatlon, expect the unexpected.

After a controversial expulsion of two athletes, and the suspension of six, the reinforcements have taken a leading role and this was seen in the duel of the permanence of April 18 where they are increasingly seen more coupled. Such is the case of Mirna Alma, or even Dave Sappelt, who although they did not score as many points during the fight for permanence on April 18, their passes were absolutely forceful.

The Famosos were lengthening the distances in the score table, but despite this, the Contestants refused a defeat with memorable passes from one of the strongest women, Ana Parra who had several important victories on the day of the fight and He was the one who put the board in a tie of 5 to 5, and of the contending replacement of Cesar Castro, Horacio Gutierrez Jr, who since his arrival, has made a name for his extensive skill in each of the circuits where he has performed.

But let’s let “La Cazadora” Viviana Michell raise her face for Team Famosos, who at no time allowed herself to be defeated, providing high-level plays where the absolute leader of the Reds, Jeyvier Cintrón, also scored a point for the Reds, which it would indicate a fight for permanence between a Famous (Rodrigo Romeh), and a Contender.

Ana Parra stands out for Team Contendientes, who today scored three victories for her team, which at no time neglected the duels. It was a game with total equality of conditions!

“La Cazadora” led the famous to the dreaded Match Point and Nicole Regnier brought the winning point to her team so the elimination duel was between Rodrigo Romeh and Rafael Soriano, for the Contending.

“El Brujo” Soriano defeated Romeh so that the famous member of the team is running out of dreams from now on and the Contending players continue with Rafa Soriano among their participants.

Rodrigo Romeh is a Mexican businessman, model and influencer, with millions of followers on his social networks, where he shares his daily life, exercise routines, and motivational advice, the boy also has his own website where he sells exercise supplements and also offers online trainings.

Thanks, Romeh!

Follow Exatlon Now on Facebook

More Exatlón United States

Loading more stories

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓