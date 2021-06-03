EXATLON 5 USA: Which Celebrity would be injured?

Telemundo Norma Palafox is part of Team Famosos in Exatlon USA.

Each battle in the fifth season of the competition program, Exatlon United States, becomes little by little more intense, because as the sporting fight progresses and we get closer to the grand final, where a man and a woman will be winners. , the prizes are better, and the desire to win grows by the second. There is no doubt that the adrenaline is at a million in the fiercest competition on the planet!

Triumphs … and injuries

Along with heart-stopping triumphs and surprising competitions, the athletes of the fifth season of Exatlon United States have faced a very high number of injuries that have not only diminished their performance, this being reflected in the percentage table, but also At times it has caused fractures in the teams and even long losing streaks, from which in many cases, until now they have not been able to recover.

But at this point, an injury is almost as damaging as the unprecedented suspensions and expulsions that we have experienced in this fifth installment, which is why when one of the athletes who are still fighting in the competition could be injured, it is a setback without precedents that could ultimately seal their fate within Exatlon United States.

Thursday, June 3

From what we were able to enjoy in the preview of Exatlon United States on the chapter of Thursday, June 3, the athletes will again compete in an SUV, which is always great news for the warriors. On this occasion, the YouTuber called “Roger”, from the Madison Entertainment channel, who is in charge of providing accurate and truthful information about everything that happens in the competition, was able to deduce that there was a change of supplier with respect to the car, since it is from a completely different model to those that had been drawn.

But there is also a detail that would have aroused concern among the fans, and that is that the soccer champion, and one of the strongest women of the red team, Norma Palafox, could be seen suffering a very spectacular fall, which could have ended in an injury. According to Madison Entertainment, in part of the trailer, Palafox is seen climbing and slipping, falling from quite a distance to the ground.

At the moment, there is no known injury from the Reds, beyond the injury of Andoni García from Team Contendientes, so it is expected that nothing happens to Norma Palafox. So much so is the alarm, that in this portal a survey was carried out on whether what was seen in the preview was an injury or not, and at the time of the video that you will see below, 60% think that in effect, Norma I would be injured.

Don’t miss the video, courtesy of Madison Entertainment:

Play

Advance Chapter 109 Exatlon United States PALAFOX INJURED? THEY WIN TRUCK! ANDONI RETURNS !! 2021-06-03T01: 58: 27Z

The supportive reactions and good wishes for Norma Palafox, beyond the preference of teams, did not wait. “I’m Tean Azúl, but I wish Palafox all the positive vibes and may God protect her” said a fan, while another fan highlighted the soccer player’s mettle. “I think it’s a simple fall. Palafox is strong and an athlete who knows how to fall so as not to have a great injury. It will just be a scare. God bless you Normita Palafox ”.

Get well fast, champion!

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlon United States

Loading more stories