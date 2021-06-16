EXATLON 5 USA: Where is Frederik Oldenburg?

Telemundo Frederik Oldenburg in the arenas of Exatlon USA.

A few days ago we told the news that was traveling through social networks about the alleged absence of the presenter of the fifth season of Exatlon United States, Frederik Oldenburg, who would have left the recordings of the competition for a week with unknown whereabouts, which would have generated a lot of Intrigue as to whether the sports journalist and voice of the competition program was presenting an emergency situation that kept him away from the so-called “fiercest arenas on the planet”, in the Dominican Republic.

Before entering the matter, let us remember who Frederik Oldenburg is, and what he represents for Exatlon United States. Oldenburg has been a known face on Telemundo screens, as before entering the successful competition he served as a presenter and journalist at the sports source, covering important events such as World Cups, Olympic Games and more.

His first encounter with Exatlon United States occurred during the fourth season of the competition program, when the then presenter Erasmo Provenza was infected with COVID-19, victim of a massive outbreak that was felt in several athletes, mostly from Team Contestants and members of the production.

In view of the situation in Provence, Frederik joined the competition for several weeks and it was there that the fans met the young man, who then, as a result of the unexpected resignation of the former presenter, became the official face and the voice in command of the exciting challenge show in its fifth season.

Where is Frederik Oldenburg?

Recently, different fan portals reported the absence of Frederik Oldenburg in the arenas of the Dominican Republic. According to the information shared, the journalist would have left for a week, in which the recordings of Exatlon United States in real time were suspended, but Oldenburg was already back and they would have resumed the usual routine.

According to the YouTube fan portal, Movies MV, which always shares relevant and accurate information about what happens in the competition program, Oldenburg would indeed have left the Dominican Republic, with the aim of taking a vacation of several days, which which would have given athletes the opportunity to take a much-needed break, in a fifth season much longer than any of the previous editions.

Do not miss this video with more information about it:

Play

VideoVideo related to exatlon 5 usa: where is frederik oldenburg? 2021-06-16T10: 35: 03-04: 00

According to this video, they could have learned about Oldenburg’s temporary whereabouts thanks to an anonymous fan who always reveals information. In the video they highlight that this theory, although it is not confirmed yet, makes a lot of sense since it is still unknown what happened with Mirna Almada’s sentence in real time, and also, as we have already commented, it would give the warriors the well-deserved rest later. days of high tension within Exatlon United States.

The “fiercest competition on the planet” continues at a crucial stage where we are getting closer and closer to meeting the man and woman who will become winners in a truly unprecedented contest.

Strength, champions!

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlon United States

Loading more stories