EXATLON 5 USA: When will Denisse Novoa speak?

On April 12 we shared an important news that the now former participant of the fifth season of Exatlon United States, Denisse Novoa, would do a live session through her Instagram account, where she promised to answer so many questions from her followers as a result of the abrupt expulsion from the competition after, according to the production of the program, the girl and Frank Beltre, a participant of Team Famosos, would have incurred in breach of contract.

Denisse Novoa is ready to tell everything

Novoa surprised all his followers when he reappeared on social networks through a video, where he indicated that yesterday Thursday, April 15, he would sit down to talk with his fans, whom he thanked for so much support on difficult days, when it was expelled for, according to the Telemundo production, having “breached the contract” she signed when she began her participation in the fifth season of the competition program.

Novoa was joined by her teammate from Team Famosos Frank Beltre, who, contrary to her, assured that during the weekend she would address her followers.

All Denisse Novoa fans waited for Denisse’s live session, which she later said would postpone in view of colliding with the schedule of the Latin American Music Awards, which aired last night on Telemundo.

When will Denisse Novoa speak?

Through his Instagram stories, Denisse Novoa informed his followers that today, April 16, at 5:00 pm (Miami time), he will have a frank conversation with his fans where he promises to answer so many questions they have plagued the followers of the so-called “fiercest competition on the planet”.

Let us remember that Novoa has an important history with Exatlon United States, “La Pantera” as it is nicknamed in the competition for its intense blue eyes. path and forced her to leave the competition and undergo several surgeries and a long rehabilitation process to reach 100% again.

That is why since it was known that he would return for the rematch to the fifth season of the competition there was a lot of expectation, that until Novoa stepped on the ground of the fierce sands again, thus demonstrating once again that he is one of the best participants in the five seasons of Exatlon United States.

In the fifth season everything was going very well, Denisse was comfortably positioned in a wide leadership, that until she was injured and had to leave the circuits for a rest recommended by the medical team of the competition. Upon his return, Novoa was no longer the same in terms of score and a short time later, on an elimination Sunday, the presenter Frederik Oldenburg would break the news that would change the fate of the fifth season forever: Denisse would be out of the competition.

It only remains to wait today at 5:00 pm Miami time, to learn the whole story of Denisse Novoa.

