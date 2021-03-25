EXATLON 5 USA: When is Martín Keuchkerian coming back?

Telemundo Martin Keuchkerian is part of Team Contendientes at Exatlon USA.

The fifth season of Exatlon United States has been full of emotions. Between the numerous injuries of all the athletes, and the hard family moment that Martín Keuchkerian, from Team Contendientes, experienced, there is no doubt that the first months of the competition have been very intense.

Martín Keuchkerian: In Exatlon USA for his mother

At the beginning of the fifth season, Martín was very honest with his teammates from Team Contendientes and confessed what was his motivation for joining the competition: his mother. Martín’s mother was fighting a very aggressive form of pancreatic cancer and was a fan of Exatlon United States, so, driven by her son’s physical skills, she constantly asked him to audition, until Martín did, and was selected.

But with the joy of knowing that he would join the competition program, Martín confessed to being very afraid at that time, because in the state in which his mother was, he did not know if he would see her again.

Being an active member of Exatlon United States, the call that Martín feared most occurred, the production of the program informed the young man that his mother was very ill, and that he had to fly as soon as possible to be with his family, and without thinking about it. made.

Martín managed to spend the last moments with his mother, until she, according to Martín, “left for a better place”, and the athlete spent several days leading the duel with his family.

The return of Martín Keuchkerian

After the departure of Martín, many were the rumors that were said about his eventual return. At times, several fan portals assured that Keuchkerian would have decided not to return to Exatlon United States, since he had entered the competition for his mother, and he no longer had that motivation to continue.

But it was not like that, on March 15, during the episode of Exatlon United States, through a video, Martín Keuchkerian informed his teammates from Team Contendientes that his mother was “at peace”, and that before leaving him He implored her to return to the competition to complete the challenge that she started. That is why very soon he would return to the sands of the Dominican Republic, determined to achieve glory.

When do you return to the Exatlon United States arenas?

The wait is over and from March 23 we began to see Martín Keuchkerian back to the sands of the Dominican Republic as part of Team Contendientes.

In the preview of the March 24 episode, you can see Martín Keuchkerian incorporated into Team Contendientes, as an active part of the fight that takes place for the gold bars.

We are sure that this return of Martin falls like a glove to the blue team, which has been affected by the departure of the participant Raquel Becker – undoubtedly the best of her team – and by the injury situation within the competition.

