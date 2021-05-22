EXATLON 5 USA: What happened to the International Tournament?

Telemundo Rafael Soriano is once again part of Team Contendientes.

If there is one constant in the fifth season of the Exatlon United States competition program, it is change. Since the beginning of the current edition, unprecedented situations have happened in its history, which include a very long list of injuries, athletes expelled, others sanctioned, competitions of the highest level and a lot of adrenaline. We have no doubt that this will be a season to remember in Exatlon United States.

The ‘International Tournaments’

In the Dominican Republic, where Exatlon United States has been held since its inception, other editions of the competition program are also developed, such as Exatlon Mexico, Exatlon Hungary and Exatlon Romania, who on many occasions share the circuits with the North American edition.

For this reason, in the first and second seasons of the competition an “international tournament” was held, where athletes from the United States would face athletes from other editions for a specific prize. Despite being very successful, these inter exatlon duels stopped taking place without providing a concrete explanation to the audience, thus creating all kinds of unofficial rumors that were never confirmed, including an alleged fight between the then presenter, Erasmo Provenza , against his Mexican counterpart, Antonio Rosique, but this was never confirmed.

Now, there would be a detail that could give place to this theory and that is that, when a fifth season was confirmed with Frederik Oldenburg as presenter, after the sudden resignation of Provence, they began to talk about the famous international duels, including different portals for fans would have assured that everything was ready for a duel between different editions of Exatlon, which would happen in the next few days.

In fact, the fan portal VideosTop, would have indicated that the Exatlon México participants who would be measured against the United States were already ready, with a list that ranged from the champion Matty Álvarez and Evelyn Guijarro, and also David “La Bestia”, who He was already fully recovered after a difficult injury that led him to undergo surgery.

But we regret to report that apparently everything would have changed in relation to the sounded “international duel”, and it is precisely VideosTop, which report that certain inconveniences have arisen that forced the production to stop all the logistics of this special tournament within the fifth edition of Exatlon United States. Don’t miss the video with the latest information on this topic!

Regarding the International Tournaments, the VideosTop portal assures that certain inconveniences have arisen that have temporarily stopped the production of this initiative. In the video they also explain that the return of the international duel would be very exciting both for the athletes, who are already beginning to feel the weight of monotony in the competition, and for the entire audience, who have not witnessed these for a long time. exciting duels.

It only remains to wait for the development of this, although we are sure that ultimately we would all want the duels between different Exatlon to return in order to add that extra emotion to which the competition has us accustomed.

