EXATLON 5 USA: What happened to Jacobo García?

Telemundo Jacobo García returns to Team Famosos at Exatlon USA.

Just seven weeks before the grand finale of the fifth season of the so-called “fiercest competition on the planet” that is broadcast on the Telemundo network, Exatlon United States, there is no doubt that emotions are running high. Is that what has been experienced in the sands of the Dominican Republic, where the Sports Reality takes place, has been a lot; expulsions, sanctions, irregularities, numerous injuries, personal problems and even the birth of the first “Baby 100% Exatlon United States”, of Jacobo and Dayleen. The fifth installment will be one to remember.

Since last January 26, when the battle began again in the Dominican Republic, this time led by the Venezuelan sports journalist and presenter Frederik Oldenburg, everything that we have been accustomed to for four seasons has been expected, and of course they have not disappointed. But already in the fifth month, and with more than a month to meet the winning men and women, the athletes who have been participating from the beginning are already beginning to show signs of exhaustion, in a truly crucial stage when any false step could seal the fate of these warriors in perpetuity.

Jacobo García: Successes in the fifth season

Since returning to the fifth season of Exatlon United States, Puerto Rican athlete Jacobo García has been slowly and surely standing out and becoming one of the names that will likely be close to the final days of the exciting television show that has captured attention. of the Hispanic family of the United States.

In addition, Jacobo in the fifth season has had a very special moment and more important than the triumph in any of the circuits, the birth of little Ezra, the result of the relationship with the also athlete from the ranks of Exatlon United States, Dayleen Santana, nicknamed “Chikidinamita”, for its speed and precision when crossing the circuits.

Recently we could see from Jacobo a side that we did not know and that is that, on July 7, after a circuit against Team Contendientes member Octavio “tavo” Gonzalez, Jacobo abruptly left the day, which generated all kinds of comments on what could have happened to the young man whom they call “The Tarzan of the Sands”, because of his long hair that resembles the character in cinema and literature.

Do not miss this video, courtesy of the fan portal of the Madison Entertainment competition, with more information about what would have happened and if a sanction against Jacobo is expected for this response:

Play

WILL JACOBO BE PUNISHED? ELIMINATION WAS ON TUESDAY GENESIS WILL GIVE WINS! Exatlon United States USA2021-07-08T19: 57: 44Z

As is customary, all Exatlon United States fans, who were able to see this video, had their respective opinions about what would have happened to Jacobo. This follower said: “I am not from the famous team, but I admire many of their Athletes, especially Jacobo for being a great and very humble human being. I don’t think I should be punished, if he retired something happened. Regarding the theory that something would have happened to García, another follower said the following: “I don’t think they have to punish him, he saw that the other was already winning and decided to withdraw. They’ve been there for many weeks and maybe they’ll be blank, we don’t know we have to be considerate of them, that can happen to the Blues as well. “

We hope that all is well with Jacobo, and that he can continue his long history of achievements ahead of the Exatlon United States grand final.

