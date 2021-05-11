EXATLON 5 USA: Was there fraud against Rafa Soriano?

Telemundo Rafael Soriano is once again part of Team Contendientes.

If we have learned something in the fifth season of Exatlon United States, it is to expect the unexpected. As the days go by in this edition of the competition program, the favorites begin to weaken, the farewells are emotional and unexpected, and the athletes leave everything in the arenas Nobody wants to leave Exatlon USA! And less at this point, each of the warriors are totally focused on achieving glory.

The Day of May 10 at Exatlon United States

The scene of the battle on May 10 was the complex circuit of the sea for the stars, one of these had a day of necessary rest and fun on a catamaran, while the other had a cash prize of $ 10,000.00, the fight began with an advantage of the Famous, and it was a very even battle until the Reds took the victory, taking the catamaran ride, a necessary recreation to release tension in a crucial stage of the competition.

Was there fraud against Rafa Soriano?

But among the excitement of the circuit there was a moment that ignited social networks. The duel between Rafa Soriano and Jacobo García where the followers of the program assure that although Jacobo received the point, it corresponded to Rafa because his ball would have reached the pin first. The reactions have not been long in coming, in this video, courtesy of Madison Entertainment, they further explain the fact that ignited the controversy on May 10:

PRODUCTION STEALS POINT – IF THEY ELIMINATE POWERFUL !! – ERIC OVERCOMES JEYVIER AVANCES CHAPTER 90 EXATLON2021-05-11T01: 46: 10Z

The comments in this video, made by fans of Exatlon United States, would corroborate this theory about the alleged “stolen point” of Rafa Soriano during his duel with Jacobo: “I don’t understand how production gave Jacobo the point when it was super clear that the blue came first. The worst thing that has happened to the Blues has been the arrival of Mirna and Horacio, two good for nothing, they give up points all the time, and when it is important to score a point they don’t. They have been the worst. ” commented a follower.

In a blunt way, all the followers had similar opinions about how “they would have snatched” the point from Rafa Soriano, this other supporter of the competition commented the following: “At the same moment that it happened we knew it was a shameful THEFT. The totem was clearly hit and knocked down by the blue ball and the red ball if it hits the base but that totem was already going to the ground. It was very bad sedition to give the point to whoever struck clearly last. That decision was stupid. “

Either way, the competition continues at a stage in which each movement made by these athletes could alter their destiny forever within a particularly difficult edition where, not only would COVID-19 have returned, as it happened in season four. but on a smaller scale, a long line of injuries, expulsions, suspensions and others, but in parallel to this, making history with more prizes than ever and heart-stopping competitions. Better than ever!

