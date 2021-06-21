EXATLON 5 USA: Upset contenders with this athlete?

Telemundo Wilmarie Negrón

The “fiercest competition on the planet”, Exatlon United States, is in a crucial stage where each participant is forging their strategies because we are already facing the moment when group battles will be left behind to give way to the days in the one that will decide everything and we will meet the winner of the fifth installment.

Controversial arrivals

If this edition of Exatlon United States has taught us something, it is to expect the unexpected, especially in terms of injuries and reinforcements, because in view of the fact that many athletes have been forced to leave the competition, others came to fight for Reach glory in the intricate sands of the Dominican Republic.

Ending last May, the last four reinforcements arrived at the competition, a man and a woman who joined Team Famosos: Dania Aguillón and Jorge Hugo Giraldo, who has already been eliminated, and for the Contestants: Wilmarie Negrón and Andoni García , who have generated many different opinions on social networks about whether both would have arrived because they were chosen to win the competition.

In the case of Andoni García, since his arrival the Spaniard has gone with meteoric speed, positioning himself at the top of the standings, and the same has happened with Wilmarie Negrón, who today is in second place overall, just below from Norma Palafox, who has been in the competition since its inception in January.

Upset contenders with Wilmarie Negron?

Last June 20 there was a very special elimination Sunday, where, because it was Father’s Day, no athlete was forced to face a fight for permanence, rather there were a number of incredible prizes for which the man and the fastest woman of the winning team during the day, would compete in front of the three stars.

Octavio “Tavo” Gonzalez and Wilmarie Negrón, from Team Contendientes, were the fastest of the night and for this reason, they tried their luck on the stars. While Tavo won the scooter, Wilmarie took home the jackpot, a late-model car, brand new out of the box. One of Exatlon USA’s most coveted rewards!

Historically, since the cars are being delivered to Exatlon United States, it is customary for the winner to take a walk with the members of his team, except in some exceptions in which it does not happen, and arouses the intrigue of the spectators, could it be that you don’t get along so well with your team?

Last season we saw him with Alondra “Nona” Gonzalez, and on June 20 we saw him with Wilmarie Negrón, who while the Contestants turned to congratulate Octavio Gonzalez, she took her ride alone in the car.

And it is that in the case of Negrón much has been said about its rise in the performance table being a reinforcement that was added less than a month ago. But we still have no official comment on this. In the meantime, don’t miss this video with more information on that particular detail:

