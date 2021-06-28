EXATLON 5 USA: These two athletes don’t get along?

Telemundo Jeyvier Cintron is part of “Team Famosos”

The fifth season of the competition program, Exatlon United States, has not escaped controversy with different unprecedented events that had never occurred in its history. Let’s start with the long list of injured that in many cases have had to leave the competition, those expelled and sanctioned for apparent “breaches of contract” and apparently, sounded friction between athletes that will make this delivery one to remember.

Famous vs. Contestants

Since its inception, Exatlon United States has not escaped the comments of fans, who assure that the athletes who participate sometimes do not get along. This, until now, has only been confirmed by Chuy Almada, who after leaving the fourth season of the sports reality show, assured in an explosive live session, among other things, that “El Espartano” of the Contending, Isaiah Vidal, did not greet any member of your team.

Apart from this difference, which incidentally, was notorious, beyond conjecture among fans and different comment portals, little is known beyond what the participants share, who always claim to be “rivals, but not enemies”, indicating that their confrontations only occur in the arenas, but outside of them they are “great friends”.

These two athletes don’t get along?

But there are moments that would indicate the opposite. Such is the case of this season, in which the unusual weather (more than six months), the pressures to advance and defeat their rivals, together with the arrival of new reinforcements at this stage, has apparently wreaked emotional havoc. in each of these warriors, who despite so many extreme situations continue to give everything to achieve glory and win a season that, for many reasons, has made history.

In the advance of the June 28 chapter shared by the Reyna fan portal, they assure that after the circuit, both teams will face each other in a match under the new modality in contact sports called “Exa-basket”.

Very similar to the Exa-Ball, which resembles a football game, this will be a basketball game. Historically there have been frictions in these contact sessions between athletes and according to the video that we will present below, this time will not be the exception, since they indicate that it is seen that two athletes are attracted to their attention.

Play

EXATLON UNITED STATES 5 (CHAPTER 130) JUNE 28 GRAN VICTORIA ROJA !! JEYVIER AND ANDONI DON’T KNOW… # ExatlonEEUU5 #Exatlonestadosunidos #famosos #CONTENDIENTES Exatlón is a high performance sports competition where participants test their strength, intelligence and courage to become the absolute winner. FROM MONDAY TO FRIDAY 7 / 6C ELIMINATION SUNDAYS by TELEMUNDO Famous people: JACOBO GARCÍA, ERIC ALEJANDRO, FRANK BELTRE, MACK ROESCH, KARLOS BALDERAS, JEYVIER CINTRÓN, NORMA PALAFOX, VIVIANA MICHEL,… 2021-06-28T02: 40-06-28

In the video, they assure that in the middle of the game they make an alert sound, and call two important athletes, they are Jeyvier Cintrón for the Famosos and Andoni García, for Team Contendientes, who possibly would have had some friction in this game.

But something interesting in this video that they clarify, is that this is not a situation that transcends the misunderstandings typical of a contact competition, and that in fact both athletes are friends because they spend many hours together and under extreme conditions, as part from the so-called “fiercest competition on the planet”.

It is important to read the comments of the users in these videos because they say a lot about the dissatisfaction with what would be happening before the supposed arrival of reinforcements. Here’s what one fan says: “I think season 5 has been an unusual one with so much reinforcement leading to it becoming boring because of what it has spread. Causing new players to try to displace those who have already been 22 weeks, which I think is unfair. I think those reinforcements should be left for next season so they know what is good. “

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlon United States

Loading more stories