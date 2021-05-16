EXATLON 5 USA: there will be no elimination Sunday

Telemundo Jacobo García returns to Team Famosos at Exatlon USA.

Throughout the five seasons of the competition program, Exatlon United States, it has been carried out without major setbacks, except for season 4 and the COVID-19 outbreak, and certain special events that force the successful contest format Sports must give up their spaces so that other programming can take their place, as will happen on May 16 with elimination Sunday.

Why will there be no Elimination Sunday on May 16?

Last Friday, May 14, the presenter of the competition, Frederik Oldenburg assured not only that Exatlon United States would not be broadcast as he is used to every Sunday with the dreaded “duels for permanence” but that there would be no elimination because Exatlon United States would be giving up its space to the transmission of another competition, but in this case of beauty, since Telemundo is officially the home of the highest universal beauty pageant, the Miss Universe. Which will hit homes fully live and in Spanish on Telemundo, hosted by the talented Jacky Bracamontes and Carlos Ponce.

The fact that there is no duel for permanence, preceded by an elimination, is going very well for the competition, especially in this stage, where women would have been at stake, leaving only two contestants from the Contestants, Ana Parra and Mirna Alma.

The Miss Universe comes to Telemundo entirely in Spanish

This edition of Miss Universe that Telemundo will broadcast entirely in Spanish, will take place at the famous “Hotel de la Guitarra”, the Seminole Hard Rock Resort and Casino, located in Hollywood Florida, where the 74 representatives have been meeting for several days. from different countries of the world rehearsing, attending different forums and activities, to finally be crowned as “The Most Beautiful Woman in the Universe”, in a world that is still adapting to the onslaught of COVID-19 and carrying out the strictest measures of security. Let us remember that in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was in its initial phase, it had to be canceled.

In addition to reaching millions of Hispanic households through Telemundo, the renowned contest will be broadcast in 160 countries in a particular edition after a year and a half without being performed, where Zozibini Tunzi, the South African Miss Universe, who was crowned in the city from Atlanta, Georgia in 2019, will be in charge of finally delivering the crown and scepter to her successor.

When will we see Exatlon United States again?

The Exatlon United States competition, in a definitely crucial stage, will resume its regular and customary programming starting on Monday, May 17, with all the excitement, heart attack circuits and adrenaline to which we are already accustomed. But for now, on Sunday, May 16, we will see a new sovereign of universal beauty be crowned from the city of Miami, Florida.

