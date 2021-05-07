EXATLON 5 USA: The new controversy

Telemundo Jeyvier Cintron is part of “Team Famosos”

The weeks that have passed in the fifth season of Exatlon USA have been particularly difficult; innumerable injuries, unexpected eliminations, an abrupt expulsion and suspension, and even an alleged war between YouTubers specialized in the competition and the production of it have made the fifth edition one that has had heart attack competitions, but also a lot of drama.

Abrupt expulsion

One event that marked a definitive before and after in five seasons of competition was the abrupt expulsion of two athletes, Denisse Novoa and Frank Beltre, from Exatlon USA. This departure was accompanied by the temporary suspension of six other athletes, among whom were such famous names as; Norma Palafox, Nathalia Sánchez, Eric “Showtime” Alejandro, Rafael “El Brujo” Soriano, Octavio “Tavo” Gonzalez and “La Cazadora” Viviana Michell.

Little was known about this unprecedented measure, apart from different unofficial information about the fact that alleged illegal substances and also mobile phones were found within the competition and of course, both things are strictly prohibited, but it must be taken into account that none of this was officially confirmed.

The war between YouTubers and Exatlon USA

Along with the expulsion and suspension of several athletes within the fifth season of Exatlon United States, something else was happening and it was just as intense and complex, an alleged “war without quarter” between a group of expert youtubers and instagramers knowledgeable about Exatlon USA and the production of the program, who according to these fans, would be prohibiting them from publishing information about what would be happening behind the scenes in this fifth season.

Was the breach of contract because they leaked information?

But now it would be precisely these YouTubers who, through their different channels and in the absence of accurate official information, would be developing hypotheses about what that serious offense would have really been that would lead to the expulsion of Denisse Novoa and Frank Beltre, in parallel to the suspension of six athletes from competition.

The YouTuber JacoJRx2, says an interesting theory in one of his latest videos, entitled “Big Lie”, where he suggests that the audience of Exatlon United States would have been deceived, and specifies that the now famous “breach of contract” could have been due to a massive leak of information about what was happening inside the sands of the Dominican Republic, highlighting that since the strict sanction occurred, the Spoilers, and information about what will happen during the week, has slowed down violently.

Do not miss this video with more information in detail:

VideoVideo related to exatlon 5 usa: was the breach of contract because they leaked information? 2021-05-07T18: 20: 42-04: 00

In this revealing video, the commentator makes a calculation and also assures that Exatlon United States should have approximately two and a half months of duration left, since the Olympic Games begin, and he believes that the programming would enter into a scheduling conflict.

It remains to wait and find out what will happen in the competition as the days go by in order to know how each team will develop in this fifth season, which could be accused of everything, less boring.

