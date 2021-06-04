EXATLON 5 USA: Tavo makes fun of Jeyvier?

Telemundo Tavo Gonzalez was nicknamed “El León” during his time at Exatlon.

All the athletes that make up the fifth season of Exatlon United States have given us an edition full of adrenaline, with impeccable demonstrations of sports skills, an inexhaustible spirit and a lot of focus to achieve success.

But along with this, we have also seen many difficult and unprecedented moments, such as numerous injuries, and even expulsions and sanctions to athletes for breaking the rules of the competition program that is broadcast on the Telemundo network.

Although, athletic achievements are a common part of this reality, it is those difficult situations, plus the coexistence between these warriors, the one that is not seen on camera, what has strengthened the camaraderie among all, is that there is no doubt that an experience like Exatlon USA, it could form unbreakable bonds for life.

The audience, who is watching every step and every gesture of their favorite athletes in the so-called “fiercest competition on the planet”, have come to realize many situations that are happening, even long before they are confirmed. In fact, the romance between Rafa Soriano and Raquel Becker was one of them, which was later confirmed to be true by the couple themselves.

And just as they notice the romance and affectionate gestures, they also notice possible friction and friction between the participants, sometimes from the same team, but other times from opposing teams, as would be the case of the Puerto Rican boxer from Team Famosos, Jeyvier Cintrón, and his rival in the competition, Octavio “Tavo” Gonzalez, nicknamed “El León Azul”.

Is Tavo making fun of Jeyvier? Followers say

Exatlon fans have recently noticed that when Octavio Gonzalez makes a point for his team, Team Contendientes, he makes a kind of celebration that they branded as a “mockery” of Jeyvier Cintrón, who is part of Team Famosos and they have taken him to social networks, drawing the attention of “tavo”, and indicating that teasing has no place in a competition like this.

The fact is, in the video that we will share below, courtesy of the portal for fans of everything related to Exatlon United States, Madison Entertainment, they highlighted that this would not be a mockery of the contender against the famous, since Jeyvier makes the same celebration of Octavio, and rather it would be a kind of tribute that they do to each other, since they consider themselves rivals in the arenas, but as and it has been said repeatedly, friends outside of it.

In the video they make it clear that this would not be an express mockery, rather a gesture of admiration for the achievements of their rival in the arenas, something that, on the contrary, should be highly valued in a competition like this, where it is not only worth imposing , but also the respect and coexistence between these athletes who are fighting for a dream.

On this subject, the followers of the Madison Entertainment channel expressed their opinion in accordance with the argument they present in the visual: “I don’t think Tavo made fun of Jayvier, I think it’s part of the Show, 💙💙💙” said one fan, while another coincides, ensuring that “Tavo did not make fun of anyone, they are not like that, it is only part of the show 💙💙👌”

