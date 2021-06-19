EXATLON 5 USA: No elimination on June 20?

Telemundo Andoni García was part of Team Contendientes in the 2nd season of Exatlon USA

Something has confirmed the fifth season of the Telemundo competition program, Exatlon United States, and that is that we must learn to expect the unexpected because just when we believe that something is going to happen and all the conditions are in place, the panorama changes and everyone is at home. they are surprised. There is no doubt that millions of emotions have been the protagonists of this edition!

And of course, all this increases when we realize that we are only weeks away from the final stage, where each athlete begins to make decisions that could change their destiny within the arenas, and therefore, their life forever. . It is worth remembering that the fifth season of Exatlon United States has already made history, among other things, for prizes that total more than one million dollars, this without counting the final reward that the men and women who are winners will receive.

No elimination on June 20?

Something that left all Exatlon United States fans thoughtful, in both teams, is that on Friday June 18, despite the fact that for weeks we have been accustomed to the dreaded “sentence”, the athletes faced each other for benefits, what which hinted that there would be no athlete “doomed” for Sunday’s tenure fight. Which leads us to ask, Will there be elimination?

According to different portals for fans who always share first-hand information, everything indicates that on June 20 there would be no elimination, but on the contrary, it would be a special Sunday with numerous special prizes for athletes, where they will be competing for a motorcycle type scooter, a four-wheeled motorcycle and a late-model vehicle, but it remains to be seen whether, in fact, two athletes will face each other in a fight for permanence that would decide who’s dream of continuing in the so-called “competition fiercest on the planet ”.

Father’s Day at Exatlon United States

Something that would make perfect sense is that together with the fabulous prizes of next Sunday, June 20, the Exatlon United States production would have decided not to eliminate any participant, because we remember that all the athletes who are still in the competition, are passing the Father’s Day away from their relatives and even their own children. Everything to achieve the dream of succeeding in the difficult television challenge.

In the fifth season of Exatlon United States, without having the entire production team, and those who make the program possible behind the scenes, among the athletes there are three parents who will be spending this coming Sunday, June 20 without their children, they are: Dave Sappelt, the baseball player of Team Famosos, the first “Tarzan”, Jacobo García, who in fact, was absent for a few days from Exatlon to meet his baby who was born while he is in the competition, and finally, the Spanish from the Contestants, Andoni García, who constantly shares photos with his little one on social networks.

Happy Father’s day to everyone!

