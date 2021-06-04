EXATLON 5 USA: Is Team Famosos in trouble?

Telemundo Viviana Michel is part of Team Famosos in Exatlon USA.

The competition program of the Telemundo network, Exatlon United States, is in a crucial stage, where we are already days away from meeting the warriors who reached the round of 16, and where the controversies seem, at least in the majority, having been left behind, without leaving aside the never seen events that occurred in this installment, such as the expulsion and punishment of several athletes.

EXATLON USA: Expect the unexpected

After several weeks with Team Contendientes going through different difficult situations (a large number of injuries, their strongest athlete expelled), the Blues seem to have found the light and the weak point of Team Famosos, which, although they started the competition very well assembled, he has lost strength and this has become evident just with the sanction of two of his strongest men; Jacobo García and Jeyvier Cintrón, who remained out of circulation for seven days of competition, at a time when everything seems to have radically changed for their team.

Is Team Famosos in trouble?

But apparently, everything indicates that the red team would continue in its losing streak against some Contestants with a new air thanks to reinforcements that recently arrived, but they have given them the injection of skill and focus they need to succeed, not in vain several major awards, and they continue to send Team Famosos to elimination, it is a decisive stage of the competition!

It is the authority on everything related to Exatlon United States, Keyla: La Reyna de los Spoiler, who left the evidence that the audience’s perception of the red team and its deterioration in performance is not only that, and that in effect, Celebrities are very out of focus, so much so that they have caught the attention of the production team.

On her public Facebook profile, Reyna De Los Spoiler Exatlon USA, the girl did, after several weeks absent, a live session, where she revealed a bit about what is happening with the reds. Keyla assured that they would not be practicing anymore and they were extremely disinterested in the competition.

Regarding that, Keyla indicated: “At the moment, the Famous are just as bad as what we see on television”, and said that contrary to what the followers of the competition say on social networks, they should “stop blaming to production, ”because on that side they are doing their best to encourage the team to regain its pro-competitive approach.

In fact, something curious that Keyla pointed out in her live session is a message that Exatlon United States reporter Chelly Cantú left on her Instagram profile, where she assured that “sometimes situations got out of her hands” . From now on we look for Chelly’s post on her profile, but she seems to have deleted it. Another very important detail that they revealed is that the production would be thinking again about punishing another athlete, who would be added to the growing list of this fifth season.

The supposed new athlete who would be punished, is more specifically a woman from Team Famosos. Don’t miss this video, which explains in a little more detail all the important revelations:

