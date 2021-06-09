Exatlon 5 USA: Is Chelly Cantú leaving?

Telemundo Chelly Cantu

The fifth season of the competition program, Exatlon United States, has been plagued with controversies, friction between the participants of both teams, a growing list of injured, low audience ratings, expelled and suspended for breaking production rules, a new face in driving and now he could be dealing with another situation, an eventual departure of his reporter, the first winner of the competition, Chelly Cantú, who now works as a sports commentator.

Who is Chelly Cantú?

A familiar face in Exatlon United States, Cantú made history by becoming the first woman to win the competition during the first season of the competition, after a final heart attack duel with soldier Kenny Ochoa, from Team Contendientes, making the The first winner of the sports battle was a girl, from Team Famosos.

The former Olympic gymnast has also made history by carrying the flag of her native Mexico at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing and since the fourth season of Exatlon United States, she has been the sports commentator for the competition, providing a sharp and close look, with highly commentary. that can only come from a champion who has crossed the sands of the Dominican Republic, and knows very well what it takes to achieve glory in a competition of such magnitude.

Is Chelly leaving Exatlon United States?

It is customary to hear all kinds of rumors about Exatlon United States, which in its five seasons has generated a kind of cult among its followers, who faithfully accompany each athlete, and are very aware of everything that happens in the competition, called “The fiercest on the planet.”

So much so that different YouTube profiles have been created for Exatlon United States fans, with important and accurate information about anything related to the competition, having thousands of visits within minutes of sharing information that is later confirmed as true.

Such is the case of the Movies MV channel, which has now shared a video in which they reveal something that would be happening with Chelly Cantú. According to the narrator of the video, he was checking the Instagram profile of the Mexican champion, and a video called his attention in which he invited his followers not to abandon training, but also to attend an activity where, according to Movies MV, Chelly Cantú herself would be accompanying them.

In the video, they say that on June 9, she would be training live from Mexico City, and they indicate that it would not be viable since Chelly is also in the Dominican Republic recording the fifth season of Exatlon United States.

Something that the presenter of the video clarifies is that suddenly she could have understood something else, and the most likely thing is that the girl is doing her training in the Dominican Republic, and will broadcast it live for all her followers, and those who are following her from Mexico City they will be able to join the activity, because to this day it is known that Chelly Cantú is still part of the fifth season of Exatlon United States.

