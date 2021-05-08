EXATLON 5 USA: international duels are back

Telemundo Viviana Michel is part of Team Famosos in Exatlon USA.

The fifth season of Exatlon USA has not been far from drama that ranges from abrupt expulsions, suspensions, numerous injuries, athletes who have gone through difficult family moments and more, but it has also been the scene of heart attack duels and triumphs that have marked history. . This fifth installment will be one to remember.

International duels

Since the beginning of Exatlon United States, the audience has witnessed the so-called “international duels”, duels between different editions of Exatlon, remember that several are recorded in the same area of ​​the Dominican Republic: Exatlon USA, Exatlon Mexico, Exatlon Hungary, and Exatlon Romania take place on the Caribbean island.

From several editions to here, these duels would have stopped taking place and the reasons were never explained in particular, but this seems to be about to be finished since all the details are being refined so that the athletes of different Exatlon deliveries measure forces in the fierce sands of the Dominican Republic.

Everything would be ready for the return of the duels

The YouTube portal for fans, Videos Top, assures in one of its latest publications that everything would be ready for the return of the duels, one of the favorite days for the fans of the competition, but that in this case, it would be among the best athletes from the fourth season of Exatlon México, which just ended last March, against the current athletes from the fifth season of the competition.

In Top Videos they highlight that on the side of the Mexican athletes, this day would be a memorable one, with the participation of the champion Matty Álvarez or even Evelyn Guijarro, two warriors who have left their indelible mark on the circuits. On the side of the gentlemen, the participation of David “La Bestia” stands out, who is already fully recovered from his injury and subsequent surgery.

That is why from the Top Videos portal, they suggest that Exatlon United States should go with all the focus ready to win, because on the side of Mexico there is very heavy artillery that would go determined to achieve glory in the eventual sporting fight against its country neighbour.

Something interesting that they comment here is that this will not be a single circuit, but rather a kind of “mini tournament”, (very much in the style of the Seasons that occurred in the fourth season, but for completely different reasons). Another detail that could be very exciting is that the portal unofficially comments that there would be other confirmed countries but that this would not yet be assured. It is also not known if the athletes will compete as a team or if each one will defend individual points.

Another important detail that the video highlights is that there would be eight athletes confirmed for this international duel in Mexico, they would be: Matty, Evelyn, Doris, La Bestia, Keno, Aris Kazaes and Jouseff, all with a proven record of victories within the competition and a very high performance on the table. Another thing that they point out in Top Videos is that the reason why these duels had not been done is that the Exatlon Mexico presenter and the former Exatlon United States presenter did not get along at all, but since there is a new driver, already the situation would be resolved.

Do not miss the video with all the information in detail here!

INTERNATIONAL DUEL VS MEXICO Exatlón United States USA # 5 # ExatlónEstadosUnidos #ExatlonEEUU # ExatlonEEUU5 Fragment of Chapter 81 Exatlón United States – Exatlón USA # 5 Exatlón is a high performance sports competition where participants test their strength, intelligence and courage to become in the outright winner. FROM MONDAY TO FRIDAY 7 / 6C ELIMINATION SUNDAYS by TELEMUNDO Famous: Norma Palafox Nicole ReignerX10 Brenda… 2021-05-08T11: 00: 10Z

We are ready for another international duel!

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlón United States

Loading more stories