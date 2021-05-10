EXATLON 5 USA: Have you already started strategies to debug equipment?

Telemundo Kelvin Renteria returns to Team Contendientes in the fifth season of Exatlon USA.

The fifth season of Exatlon United States is in a crucial stage where both teams, Famous and Contending, must think very well each strategy in favor of two benefits, group and individual. The group part is to continue winning different prizes that benefit the teams and continue to prevail, and the individual side is to avoid a duel for permanence, continue advancing, and who knows if perhaps reach the final of the fierce competition, in a delivery that has proven particularly complex and difficult.

Karime Cabrera left Did you want Mirna Alma to leave?

The YouTube fan portal, which constantly publishes accurate and relevant information about the competition, in a video ensures that Team Contendientes would be applying certain strategies to refine the team and continue advancing more firmly in the competition. Starting from there, they assure that “they would have been lost”, to start this “cleaning”.

VideoVideo related to exatlon 5 usa: have you started strategies to debug equipment? 2021-05-10T11: 55: 16-04: 00

In Madison Entertainment they make it very clear not only that this would be a speculative theory of social networks without any official confirmation, but also provide more details ensuring that in effect it would not have worked, to the point that the objective was for Mirna Alma, the girl with a minor, to leave. score, but Karime Cabrera ended up eliminated, which would have even unleashed the alleged anger of the “Cowboy” Kelvin, Noeh Renteria.

The presenter of the video makes a very sensible point, ensuring that a strategy that includes losing in an elimination duel does not see logic, and less at this point in the competition, since they can lose powerful in these duels, as is the case of Raquel Becker and even Joseph Padilla, who in the end was eliminated by Dave Sappelt, having many skills that we are sure would have allowed him to go further within Exatlon USA.

The truth is that the fact of “debugging” the team would not be a good strategy for Team Contendientes, who have been constantly losing in these duels. Another thing that they have mentioned on social networks is that the production would have “cheated”, positioning the duels in a way where the Blue defeat was practically a fact.

On these speculations, the comments on these YouTube portals and on social networks in favor and against this alleged strategy. “That is not surprising, it is obvious that they wanted to get Mirna out but they backfired 😁 when in duels Ana parra passed with palafox and won, palafox, then Ana went with Nicole and there she won😁 Ana, it was the only point What did he do 🤷‍♀️ what is the problem that shovel has happened? With mirna 🤷‍♀️in any case, palafox beat both of them 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️ ”A user commented on the YouTube portal , while another shared the following message: “AGAINST BLUES THEY PUT THEMSELVES. TAVO AND KELVIN PLANNED. FOR MIRNA TO LEAVE. IT WAS SEEN ON THE RECORD. Always The Same, WHEN THEY LOSE. “

The most certain thing about this is that as the weeks progress, the competition and the teams refine the skills and appropriate movements to continue, so it is not very crazy to think that in effect the part-and-part strategies would have already begun. The competition is getting more and more exciting!

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlón United States

Loading more stories