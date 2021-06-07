EXATLON 5 USA: Famous were they lost?

Telemundo The dream ends today for Nicole Diaz

The elimination of the member of Team Famosos, Nicole Díaz, was undoubtedly one of the most emotional of the fifth season of Exatlon United States. In the day of fighting for the permanence of June 6, we saw some Contestants again in command of the competition, giving a tough battle to the Famous, so they had to send their lowest-scoring contestant to the elimination duel, and in this case it happened with Díaz, who was eliminated by the blue athlete Mirna Almada.

Nicole Díaz, since she joined the competition, became one of the athletes most loved by the audience, because although she was not among the most skillful at the sports level, she did manage to score important points for the reds. Many wonder why the Reds did not send Dania Aguillón, and it is that despite having a short time in the competition, her winning percentage is significant in proportion to that of Díaz, and that is why she was sent to this final duel.

As expected, social networks have already begun to formulate all kinds of conspiracy theories about this elimination, since they assure that Team Famosos would already be in a debugging stage where it would be necessary to eliminate the “weaker” participants or that they have a lower percentage of victories to go like this towards the knockout stages of the fifth season, with the strongest athletes who could, in fact, get closer to the triumph in Exatlon United States.

Did celebrities get lost to eliminate the weak?

This theory in recent days has prevailed in different channels that shared, as a spoiler, the elimination of the participant Nicole Díaz, indicating that in this way the Famous would begin to leave the team only with the most suitable to fight a real face-to-face battle. to the grand finale of the competition, but is this really the case?

The YouTube portal with information regarding everything that happens in Exatlon United States, called Reyna and hosted by YouTuber Hirashi, assures that the elimination of Nicole Díaz is quite peculiar, since last June 4 the Reds finally won with a scoring 10 to 5 in their favor, and it would have been expected that this would be the case on Elimination Sunday June 6 but, against all expectations, that did not happen, with a strong score by the Blues.

For this reason, the fans of Team Famosos began to comment that the team may have done everything intentionally and strategically, for this reason they led Nicole directly to the elimination so that Mirna Almada, of the Contendings, eliminated her and thus the team Famous, little by little, stay with your strongest participants.

Recall that in past eliminations, Nicole Díaz eliminated Nicole Regnier, a strong athlete, loved and known by the audience and athletes alike, in fact, it has also been said that Norma Palafox would be very happy with this elimination.

Don’t miss this video courtesy of REYNA, with more detailed information about the controversy surrounding the elimination of Nicole Díaz:

In this case we agree with this video. At this point in the competition, “getting lost” would be detrimental for any team, since it puts them at a disadvantage in terms of percentage and performance, with this the followers also seem to agree, who on this video expressed themselves with messages such as the following: ” That’s a lie. The one who has to go leaves. But because they tried hard on Friday. Bla bla bla. They talk a lot to earn likes. Nicole leaves for her performance. And not to generalize because all the reds do not think the same. “

The truth is that the fifth season of Exatlon United States is in a crucial stage where every Sunday the fate of the contestants is finally sealed.

