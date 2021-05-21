EXATLON 5 USA: Eric Alejandro is depressed?

Telemundo Eric Alejandro returns to Team Famosos de Exatlon USA.

Go that the fifth season of Exatlon United States has been a particularly complicated one. Between the long lines of injured athletes, the unprecedented suspensions and expulsions, complex struggles for permanence that have unleashed all kinds of emotions among the public, the fifth edition of the so-called “fiercest competition on the planet” is well on its way to leaving an indelible mark among fans.

But at this point in the competition the pressure is not only greater, but also the spirit of each athlete begins to suffer attacks because, as is logical, there are too many weeks in extreme situations, under a constant commitment to achieve glory, such is the case from the Team Famosos athlete, Eric Alejandro, whose reactions have aroused all kinds of comments and opinions among fans and YouTubers of the competition, claiming that he could be going through a difficult situation.

Is Eric Alejandro depressed?

The portal for fans of everything related to Exatlon United States, Movies MV, made an important analysis about the possible mood of the athlete Eric Alejandro, belonging to Team Famosos in the fifth season of the competition. Nicknamed “Showtime”, Eric Alejandro surprises every time he makes a run on the circuits with his skills in the fierce sands of the Dominican Republic.

In Movies MV they point out, always making it clear that it would be a personal appreciation based on what they have seen in the competition, that Eric Alejandro is visibly affected every time he makes a point that could harm his teammates or even rivals. More recently on the portal they refer to what happened when he scored a point against Rafael Soriano, so much so that his partner, Viviana Michell, went to support him.

A significant detail of this video is that they indicate that Eric Alejandro is going through at a professional level, within Exatlon United States, a very profitable moment, since his team, Team Famosos, constantly wins the Fortress, they have become creditors of Different awards and the days of struggle for permanence have been triumphing regularly, so this YouTuber from Movies MV finds it strange the situation that the athlete would be facing, according to the analysis he presents.

On this video, whose headline can be given to many interpretations, the comments did not wait. “Rather, I think it is a crisis of frustration. Erick seems to be mentally locked out. I think that since the circuit begins, he has been thinking that maybe he will lose. ” A follower commented, while another discarded that “Showtime” could be facing an emotional crisis: “You youtubers put any type of titles to attract the attention of the public that follows them, try not to be so cruel, anyone including you who were months without talking or seeing your loved ones, you would feel the same, we are human beings, each one acts and feels differently. ” He said.

Either way, we sincerely hope that Eric Alejandro is emotionally well, and we invite anyone reading this, if at any time you feel depressed, seek help as soon as possible.

