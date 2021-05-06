EXATLON 5 USA: Elimination Sunday at stake?

Telemundo Jacobo García returns to Team Famosos at Exatlon USA.

The fifth season of Exatlon United States has been one where everything has happened. A growing train of injured participants, suspended athletes, others expelled, many rumors that have not been confirmed and a series of situations that make the fourth installment, where the competition suffered the onslaught of COVID-19, seem like child’s play. As if that were not enough, now next Sunday, May 16, the transmission of the elimination that would correspond to that date could be at stake.

Very intense elimination Sundays

There is no doubt that the Sundays of the fight for permanence, as the weeks go by in Exatlon United States, they become increasingly difficult because, the more days go by, there is a greater rapport between the athletes of the respective teams, and also his audiences, who always deeply regret goodbyes. Let’s remember tough games from previous seasons, such as Fernando Lozada in the fourth installment, and more recently Nicole Regnier in this edition.

Upon her departure, Nicole Regnier, with tears in her eyes and visibly moved, apologized to the audience of Exatlon United States for what, according to her, would have seemed a bad temper, but it was really frustration at not having reached her goals. goals as an athlete and have been able to achieve points to continue advancing within the competition.

May 16: Is the elimination canceled?

Next Sunday, May 16, Telemundo, which is not only the home of Exatlon United States, but also the home of the highest universal beauty pageant, Miss Universe, which will be broadcast entirely in Spanish for the United States audience on the same channel. , and at the same time, that the sports competition is broadcast regularly.

According to the official statement from Miss Universe, the pageant will take place on May 16 at 8pm east / 7pm downtown / 5pm Pacific, so if the elimination is broadcast, it could start at 7pm east / 6pm downtown and 5pm peaceful, to make way for the beauty pageant, just as they have done before with different special events and award ceremonies.

YouTuber Roger, from Madison Entertainment, spoke on this issue, specifying that it would not be the first time this has happened on an elimination Sunday and Telemundo is forced to make certain adjustments. As of today, it is unknown how they will handle the elimination ceremony on May 16, but in the meantime, this video provides more information in detail:

Another interesting hypothesis of this YouTuber, an expert in all matters related to Exatlon United States, indicates that another probable situation is that on Friday, May 14, the host of the program Frederik Oldenburg, announces that in view of the fact that the Miss Universe will be broadcast on Telemundo , there would be no elimination, which would be an injection of self-esteem for the athletes, especially for the blue team, which has been immersed in a difficult streak of resounding defeats in recent weeks.

Massive coverage

Telemundo is preparing with all the irons for the Miss Universe and a multiplatform coverage of all the events prior to the competition within its programming, ahead of the grand final where the name of the new sovereign of universal beauty will be known.

