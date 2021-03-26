EXATLON 5 USA: Does Mack Roesch Need Surgery?

Telemundo Mack Roesch returns to Team Famosos in the fifth season of Exatlon USA.

Already the fans of the fifth season of Exatlon United States have seen with great concern how the injuries of the athletes that make up both teams have come to the fore, thus tarnishing the performance of all and even eliminating two participants, one figure that will most likely increase in the coming days.

Andrea Nerio and Jomarie Martinez: Injuries stopped their dreams

Two of the participants who are no longer part of the fifth season of Exatlon United States due to different injuries, coincidentally were part of Team Contendientes, and they are Andrea Nerio and Jomarie Martinez. Both suffered hard blows in full circuits that reduced their participation and forced them to take a rest that exceeds the rest times imposed by the Telemundo competition program.

Injured, but still in the game

But the injuries are not limited to these two girls who today are recovering favorably in their respective homes. In the Blue team, two strong women have been resting for several days, Ana Parra and “La Pantera” Denisse Novoa, who has already returned to the competition in good shape and scoring points for her team, there is no doubt that her return was very well received.

There have also been several injuries on the Reds’ bench. “El Tanque” Frank Beltre received a hard blow to the eyebrow, boxer Jeyvier Cintrón was also injured, but perhaps the one that attracts the most attention, for different reasons, is “The Tampa Machine”, Mack Roesch, who from a blow that he received in one arm, he has not been able to compete again, but he has remained firm, from the stands of Team Famosos, supporting his teammates.

This has not ceased to generate controversy because his rest time, while still in the competition, has been quite long and according to different portals for fans, Mack has not provided a medical update that specifically indicates what he suffers, and in fact the injury was never seen on camera.

Something that also draws attention is that according to the fan portal, Keyla: The Queen of Spoilers, not only would Mack Roesch be leaving the competition soon due to injury, but he is not planning to return because apparently he would need surgery and a lot Recovery time. Do not miss this video that explains the situation in more depth:

LAST MINUTE EXATLON UNITED STATES, SURGERY FOR MACK, REPLACEMENT OF MARTIN, BLUE MEDALS LAST MINUTE EXATLON UNITED STATES, SURGERY FOR MACK, REPLACEMENT OF MARTIN, BLUE MEDALS2021-03-20T15: 00: 19Z

It is expected that the eventual departure of Mack Roesch will generate a lot of sadness not only in his teammates, but in the followers of the competition, since Roesch since his arrival was characterized by providing high passes on each circuit, and by a high percentage of performance.

Starting next week, which would be the ninth of the competition, Mack Roesch would leave with 50 wins and 20 losses, which would give him a performance percentage over 50%, and had he not been injured, he would have guaranteed his comfortable positioning on the road. to the grand finale.

Either way, health comes first. Get well fast, champ!

