EXATLON 5 USA: Do they draw your attention to Team Famosos?

Telemundo Jeyvier Cintron is part of “Team Famosos”

Wow, everything has changed abruptly in the last weeks of the Exatlon United States competition program. After a good streak that seemed unstoppable by Team Famosos, after two of its athletes, Jeyvier Cintrón and Jacobo García, were sanctioned for having breached the rules of sports reality, the red team has been increasingly uphill on the way to the grand finale of the competition, which is at a defining moment for all the warriors who are still fighting in the arenas to achieve the long-awaited triumph.

The only constant in the fifth season of Exatlon United States has been the change and unprecedented events in its history, such as the sanctions and expulsions that we first saw with eight athletes, and now with Cintrón and García, something that seems to have sealed the fate of the Team Famosos, which has been in constant defeat for several days, which although it has lowered its spirits and even caused internal friction, has strengthened the Contestants, who now have the support of an athlete recognized in the competition, Andoni García, who He recently arrived with three other contestants who were distributed between the two teams.

Do they draw attention to Team Famosos?

At this point there is no doubt that Team Famosos is going through a very difficult time within the competition that is not limited to defeats at the hands of the contestants, but also to the apparent discouragement and internal fractures that have come to generate alleged friction between They, according to different portals for fans, who even review that several are given up because they consider that there will no longer be the possibility of an eventual improvement within the competition.

In view of this massive deterioration in the performance of Team Famosos, different portals for fans have reported that the team received a “wake-up call” from the Exatlon United States production, which would have noticed them “distracted”, which of to continue, could lead them again to be subject to sanctions that would be absolutely detrimental to the performance of the team at this stage of the competition.

The video below, courtesy of the YouTube profile Madison Entertainment, outlines the situation that would be plaguing Team Famosos again. Don’t miss it here:

Play

FOUR REDS REMOVED? THE BLUE REINFORCEMENTS WERE BETTER! EXATLON USA # 52021-06-02T14: 41: 42Z

Among the many things that are discussed in this video, is the possibility that Team Famosos would be “letting themselves lose”, to purify the team of athletes with the lowest score and thus generate a competition on equal terms, against some Contestants. that are stronger than ever.

Although it is not known from an official source that it would be apparently “distracting” Team Famosos, it must be taken into account that the product of this has been reflected in the performance they have had in each circuit, falling well below the Contestants in each day, and even making the duels for the permanence of the last days mostly red, which has made them lose members that otherwise could be valuable to advance in the competition.

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlon United States

Loading more stories