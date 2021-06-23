EXATLON 5 USA: Do athletes want to resign?

Telemundo Jeyvier Cintron is part of “Team Famosos”

Since last January 26, the fifth season of the Exatlon United States competition program has gone through very important moments that have marked a before and after the sports reality show, known by fans as “The Fiercest Competition on the Planet”.

Injured, expelled, suspended and sanctioned, even athletes who have experienced the death of their loved ones while others have become parents, there is no doubt that the athletes participating in Exatlon United States have experienced all possible emotions, in one season that it has been extended more than necessary, and in view of possible new reinforcements that would be to come, it seems that we still need to know the winner.

Athletes want to quit?

A comment that has become common, in view of the arrival of reinforcements less than a month ago, is that it is unfair for the athletes who have remained in the competition since last January, who are already tired, the time without their families, and so many typical factors of such an extreme struggle, begin to have an effect on their respective performances, while those who join more recently are fresh and with new perspectives, ready to measure forces.

Recently, Jeyvier Cintrón himself, one of the strongest participants in Team Famosos, said he felt frustrated at the losing streak his team is experiencing, before some renewed Contestants with the incorporation of Andoni García and Wilmarie Negrón, who since their arrival have been maintained unstoppably by reaping points for his team and changing the landscape within the competition.

But now, within the different portals for fans, there is information about the athletes and like these, they would already want to give up the competition because they feel exhausted because of how long the fifth season has become.

The JacoJRx2 portal ensures that among the reasons is that athletes have lowered their performance because in a competition that usually lasts three months, the present one is already being extended to half a year, that is, twice, without even having a possible date for Finalize.

In JacoJRx2, they make an interesting analysis where they include that they are mostly the Famous, who have stated that they do not feel good anymore in the competition. They also expose the case of Jacobo García, who became a father while in the competition, and only been able to share a few days with his baby, but they also indicate that in the case of Jacobo, the victory would be decisive for the well-being of his little one. future.

They also point out that recently Jacobo’s partner, Dayleen Santana, assured in an interview that she was expecting her husband for the month of August, which would indicate that it is still missing, and it is a considerable period of time that is very complicated for athletes who are starting a family.

On this, the followers of the portal did not take long to express themselves: “I imagine they must be anxious because they cannot see their relatives for so long and even more if they are in the cabin for a long time, they have to be too mentally strong not to get discouraged and be emotionally well, and from what you say about the prizes, the reds have won much more the blues have only had four good weeks and it’s been 5 months of competition the reds have won 3 bullion boards and more the blues have not won not an exapoint. ” Said this follower.

The truth is that we have to applaud these warriors who have given everything to succeed in such a difficult competition.

Go ahead, guys!

