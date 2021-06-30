EXATLON 5 USA: Did the injured not want to return?

Telemundo Horacio Gutierrez Jr

There is one factor that has taken a starring role in the fifth season of the Exatlon United States competition program. It is about injuries, that since the successful sports reality of the Telemundo network began, we have seen how it has diminished the dreams of several athletes, and has even forced them to leave to focus on their recovery.

It all started with the then contestant of Team Contendientes Andrea Nerio, who after a hard blow on the beach circuit had to leave the competition, and from then on the train of injured never stopped, from the athlete nicknamed “The Machine of Tampa ”Mack Roesch, Cesar Castro and many more, the blows in the fifth season of Exatlon USA have been as constant as the competition itself, showing no signs of stopping.

The last injured

The last train of injuries has caused a stir in both teams, as the athletes are part of both the Red and Blue Teams. In the case of the contenders, there is Horacio Gutierrez Jr. and for the famous, two of the strong ladies: Norma Palafox and Viviana Michel, who finally, after several days of rest, were notified by the presenter of the competition, Frederik Oldenburg, who according to medical indications would already be ready to return to the fierce sands of the Dominican Republic.

This video, courtesy of the portal for fans of everything related to Exatlon United States, ShowTalking, recounts everything that happened on the last day of the competition:

Here it is left as evidence that at this point in the competition, there is no doubt that fatigue is already beginning to take center stage not only on a physical level, but on an emotional level, in an unusually long season that already exceeds six months, and in where the eventual arrival of new reinforcements is expected.

On the side of Horacio Gutierrez Jr. He was the athlete who was out the most recovering from a shoulder injury. And in the video that we share, they highlight that at the time of the warning by Oldenburg, the visible emotion of Viviana Michel and Norma Palafox could be seen, as their team decreased performance since both were injured, only with Nathalia Sánchez on the part of the women and with obvious inequality in the Famous, who upon their arrival already won a juicy prize in money for their team, but the story was not the same with Horacio.

In the video they assure that Horacio Gutierrez Jr, did not show any gesture that showed emotion to return to Exatlon United States, in fact they reveal that when Frederik Oldenburg gave his announcement, Gutierrez’s impression was obvious, and apparently not pleasant.

On this, the fans and followers of the fan portal wasted no time in commenting, ensuring that this opinion about Horacio would not be adequate: “He is not inventing Horacio, he did not feel annoyed, on the contrary they have to compete for his performance” said a follower, while that others said that Horacio was given too much time to heal an injury, as happened with Andoni García.

The truth of all this is that Horacio Gutierrez Jr is already back in the arena, like Norma and Viviana, which puts the competition, again, on equal terms.

Welcome warriors!