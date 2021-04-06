EXATLON 5 USA: Denisse Novoa speaks

Telemundo Denisse Novoa returns for the rematch to Exatlon USA.

At the moment, the fifth season of the Exatlon United States competition program continues to be involved in controversy due to the eventual expulsion of two athletes, which according to information provided by different fan portals that we were able to confirm with our sources, would be “La Pantera” from Team Contendientes, Denisse Novoa, and “El Tanque” de los Famosos, Frank Beltre.

Regarding the expulsion, there has not yet been an official statement by Telemundo, possibly due to continuity issues since there are approximately 15 days between the recording of the program and everything that its audience enjoys on screen.

“Breach of contract”

At the end of the month of March, different portals for fans that filter information about what happens within the competition, revealed the news that two athletes had been expelled from the fifth season of Exatlon United States for having allegedly been found in possession of illegal substances and cell phones, which would be prohibited within the competition. That is why the production of the show would have acted quickly and expelled them from the competition and they would already find themselves at home.

In addition to this, in addition to the two athletes expelled, there would be several “sanctioned” who are still within Exatlon United States, but unable to participate or be part of any circuit. This has not yet been confirmed exactly, but in doing so we will share it.

Hermeticism of those involved

As expected, due to contract issues there has been no formal pronouncement by Denisse Novoa or Frank Beltre, although it was Beltre who published an enigmatic message that only lasted minutes on his Instagram account, and we were able to capture it to share it. :

The text that accompanies the photo published days ago and already deleted reads the following: “Someday, everything will make perfect sense. So for now, laugh at the confusion, smile through your tears, be strong and remind yourself that everything happens for a reason. ”

Denisse Novoa, for her part, had kept total silence on social networks only by posting photos related to the competition. That until today, April 6, when the girl published a beautiful photo in which her deep blue eyes stand out, accompanied by a powerful message:

“Never let the ignorance or negativity of others discourage you and cloud your own sun. People will judge, they will try to stop you and they will doubt you, but as long as you stay true to yourself, your purpose and your truth, everything else will settle down. Always trust the process. MAKTUB “

The photo and the message had all kinds of messages of support and approval, even from the previous presenter of the program Erasmo Provenza, who gave a like to the beloved “Pantera”. Another follower wrote: “Keep going and only you know the truth of what happened and they haven’t said yet, a lot of rumors but you keep steadily forward and follow your dreams…. we all love you panther “

It only remains to wait the next few days to learn from the mouths of its protagonists what is going on behind the scenes in the fifth season of Exatlon United States.

