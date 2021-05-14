EXATLON 5 USA: Crisis in the female contestants?

Telemundo Ana Parra is part of Team Contendientes.

There is no doubt that the fifth season of Exatlon United States is entering a complex stage in which any move can determine the fate of each team and define how everything could end, in a game where the difference between the two teams has been closely seen. ; While Team Famosos looks solid and assembled, the contenders have had a losing streak that seems to have no end.

Taking into account this situation of Team Contendientes, it is worth highlighting the situation in the remaining blue women, Mirna Alma and Ana Parra, who at any time could eliminate themselves in a team that has not stopped receiving attacks from injured, expelled and now constant defeats that paint each fight for permanence in Exatlon United States blue.

Crisis in the women of the Contestants?

It is important to note that, according to different portals for fans, the blue team will soon receive an important reinforcement that could give it the strength that the team needs, it is Andoni García, one of the most beloved athletes of Exatlon United States, who returned to the competition in the fourth season during the special tournament that came as a way to keep the Blues safe while they met strict isolation against a massive contagion of COVID-19.

But now, the situation with the Contestants is different. There are only two women left on the team, which limits the chances of a fair competition with Team Famosos. On this, the portal specializing in everything related to Exatlon United States, reported in this regard when a follower asked him about the possibility of reinforcements being added to the team.

“In real time they don’t come in yet. But if they are going to enter it could have been today, tomorrow or these days they are going to enter but it was necessary to enter all 4 at the same time. The blue women are in danger and there are only 2 left, very illogical what they do unless they don’t take elimination this week. Otherwise, if the Blues lose, Mirna will be eliminated against Ana Parra and Mirna has already eliminated Karime when she was unstoppable, so… “

The point of this video is very appropriate because it establishes that if Ana Parra and Mirna Alma were to be eliminated, there would be one woman from the blues against four women from the reds. Something unprecedented in the history of Exatlon United States.

They also say that both Mirna and Ana would be a serious loss for Exatlon United States, even saying that it would be a “lack of respect” with the competition. Another important detail that stands out here is that Chelly Cantú would supposedly be involved in the choice of athletes, so she would presumably send the best to the Famosos, a team to which she belonged in the first season of the program.

Hopefully this new air in favor of the blue team elevates the fifth season of the competition to a much fairer level of conditions and where all the athletes, from both teams, can demonstrate what they are made of.

