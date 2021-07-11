Examining Section approves the violation of Mauricio Toledo

MEXICO CITY.- The Instructional Section of the Chamber of Deputies approved this Sunday the opinion to withdraw the jurisdiction of the deputy of the Labor Party, Mauricio Alonso Toledo Gutierrez, so that he can be prosecuted for the crime of illicit enrichment of which the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJCDMX).

In the remote session held this morning, the president of the Investigative Section, the Morenoist Pablo Gómez, as well as his benchmate, Martha Ramírez, voted in favor, and the PRI deputy, Claudia Pastor, joined. Meanwhile, the legislator of the PT, Mary Carmen Bernal voted against.

According to information from the Chamber of Deputies, the Opinion was the subject of a first vote during the meeting on July 5 and sent to the Board of Directors, which made the determination to return it to so that the sense in which it could be clarified one of the votes was cast.

For this purpose, in the second vote held during today’s meeting, in terms of the provisions of Article 45 of the Organic Law of the General Congress, the opinion received the favorable vote of the majority of the members of this examining body.

it has been necessary to proceed criminally “against the public servant, based on having found elements that allow to prove his probable responsibility in the commission of the crime of illicit enrichment imputed by the local Prosecutor’s Office,” because of the assessment of the evidence provided by parties, as well as those obtained by the Section itself, the elements set forth in the local Penal Code were considered to be accredited, ”he points out.

The opinion will be forwarded to the Board of Directors for a vote by the plenary session that will become the Jury of Origin during the extraordinary period set for the next July 16th.

That same day, the origin of the violation of the deputy of Morena will also be voted, Benjamin Huerta, accused of rape of a minor.

‘Whoever has committed a crime must pay the consequences’: Delgado

After this Sunday the Instructional Section of the Chamber of Deputies approved the violation of the PT deputy, Mauricio Toledo, the national leader of Morena, Mario Delgado, urged the legislators of his party to promote the extraordinary period in San Lázaro to specify this lawlessness, like that of Benjamín Huerta, so that they face justice.

In the Fourth Transformation we are all equal before the Law, the privileges of a few are over; Legislators belonging to the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) must always fight for justice to be done and impunity does not return. Whoever has committed a crime, take responsibility and pay the consequences; on the fringes of the Law, nothing, above the Law, no one ”, he said.

The Morenoist leader recalled that, in April 2019, the deputy for Hidalgo, Cipriano Charrez, was outraged and separated from his position to face the charges that he was accused of causing the death of a young man in a car accident, without shielding himself in the legislative jurisdiction.

