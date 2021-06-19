Exam with Lewandowski – AS.com

I have seldom seen a trainedr throw a clearer message. “Tomorrow we go out with Morata and ten more“, Luis Enrique released in Deportes Cuatro. And there the debate is over, or part of it, because it remains to be seen who will be those ten who will accompany the Juve forward in the starting eleven, turned into Saint and sign of La Roja. They are looking for a goal against Poland, to which we are forced to win to continue aspiring to be first in the group (follow the game live on AS.com). Lewandowski he will want to spoil the party at La Cartuja, you know, the one with the brush cut grass. But today we can’t blame the cobblestones. I would not strain.

The victory yesterday of Sweden on Slovakia serves to tighten the Group E, so any help is good tonight against Poland. For example, the captain’s, Sergio Busquets, who joins the group after the long-awaited negative in PCR with which he ends his quarantine for COVID. Of course, in principle they will be Rodri or Thiago who carry the handle before a Polish team that moves through troubled waters. The bad image in his debut against Slovakia did not sit well in the national press. But there it was Zbigniew Boniek (what times were those with his inseparable Lato …), President of the Polish Football Association, to stand up for the coach: “We have a very intelligent and very good coach. Whether we qualify or not, Paulo Sousa will continue as coach. “That is also speak clear, like Luis Enrique. The truth is that the service record of the Portuguese coach after five months on the Polish bench is not very encouraging. In the six games played, three qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, two friendlies and the premiere of the Eurocup, adds three ties (Hungary, Russia and Iceland), two defeats (England and Slovakia) and a victory (Andorra).

But La Roja problem It is not so much in the rival, with the due respect it deserves, but in our own head, in the capacity of prevent issues like the absences (Ramos, who is now an absence also at the Bernabéu), COVID (positive from Busquets and false positive from Diego Llorente), the height of the grass or the drought in Morata block the game. We are still talking about the latter five days after the 0-0 draw with Sweden. During the week the idea to play with two nines, Morata and Gerard Moreno, although it is difficult to see an eleven of Luis Enrique without Ferran Torres and Olmo. But each adventure requires a different travel plan. In today’s we face to a team without a central totem like the former Sevilla player Krychowiak, sent off against Slovakia. It remains to be seen how Sousa rebuilds that midfield that seems vital as the first containment dam against the attacks from Spain. Because everything indicates that It will be La Roja which take the lead. Of course, it will be necessary avoid oversights Like the starring against Sweden, with those actions in which Isak and Berg forgave the goal. Because who today is opposite is a certain Lewandowski who kills you if you blink. It is true that playing with Bayern is not the same as with Poland, but the goal is part of Robert’s DNA, there are the 53 goals scored this season. It is said soon. He will be the spearhead of a Polish team that will be defended by Szczesny, unfortunate in his debut in the Eurocup. He owes beat Morata tonight. You know him well. Although so many training sessions together at Juve I don’t know if they serve as a roadmap.