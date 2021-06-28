Exam for Spain, which will not introduce changes against Croatia

06/28/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

The Spanish team recovered the good feelings after beating Slovakia (0-5) in Seville and, now, in a match in which you cannot fail, the coach of La Roja, Luis Enrique Martinez, does not plan to make changes to seek the passport towards the quarterfinals of the Eurocup. The Asturian coach will keep the same eleven as against the Slovaks to face the tough test against Croatia no margin for error. The match will be played at the Copenhagen Parken.

On paper, Spain will come out with Unai Simon in the frame, supported by a defense of four players: Azpilicueta, which gave greater force and depth in the right lane; Eric Garcia, which transmitted security in the rear and gave a good exit of the ball; Laporte, scorer of one of the goals, and Jordi Alba, who so far has played it all and gave an assist.

In the wide zone it will be again Busquets, the captain, who has already overcome the positive for coronavirus, a fundamental player for the coach, wrapped by Koke, with the mission of ‘drying’ the madridista Modric, Y Pedri, which also accumulates one hundred percent of minutes. Upstairs, the squares will be for Gerard Moreno, on the right; Morata, through the center, and Sarabia, to the left.

Attack

Up front, however, the technician could enter Ferran torres, author of the fourth goal of Spain against Slovakia, who could enter for one of the two wing players due to his more versatile profile, his scoring nose and wide catalog of resources.

There was also speculation on a possible return of Morata to the bench, although seeing the extreme defense of Luis Enrique towards the forward, it is highly unlikely that he will lose his starting place.

An upline rival

Croatia will face the duel with two very sensitive casualties: Ivan Perisic, for testing positive for coronavirus, and Dejan Lovren, the central, absent due to sanction. In any case, Zlatko Dalic’s team arrives at the appointment after going from less to more and offering his best face in the last game, against Scotland (3-1) in Glasgow.

The Croatian team has its strength in the wide area, with three very solid and effective players as Modric, Brozovic and Kovacic. On the other hand, Croatia, if they reached the quarterfinals, would equal their best role in a European Championship, achieved in England 1996 and Austria-Switzerland 2008.