Exam at Anfield against Liverpool for a Real Madrid to the limit

With low battery and with even more injuries, but with morale through the roof and in the best sporting moment of the season. So it comes Real Madrid to Anfield to defend the 3-1 achieved in the first leg of the Champions quarterfinals in a clash in which the whites were far superior, but in which they did not resolve the tie. Liverpool, without the warmth of its public and with many doubts in its game, remains a fearsome rival and promises to fight.

Last week it could not have been better for the Whites, but the task remains to be finished and it will not be easy. It was Zidane himself who acknowledged that he has doubts about the physical condition of his players, squeezed out by the numerous casualties, which have left the French coach almost without alternatives. The big problem is in the defense, because to the injuries of Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal, plus the Covid of Raphael Varane, the one of Lucas Vazquez, an improvised right-back who was performing perfectly in his new position.

Without the Galician and with Carvajal still out, Madrid has left Alvaro Odriozola, a player who convinces little and has many defensive gaps. It does not seem like the ideal option, but it is the logical one. Although Zidane has other variants: passing Mendy to the right and betting on Marcelo on the left, something that does not guarantee greater security behind either; or go out with three centrals, with Mendy with Nacho and Militao, Marcelo on the left and Fede Valverde occupying the right zone.

Zidane’s slate is unknown, although Valverde being available is key. The Uruguayan finished the game against Barça and although he will arrive at today’s game, the coach admitted that perhaps he will have to manage his minutes. With Casemiro, Kroos and Modric Indisputable in the middle and Vinícius and Benzema, both in a state of grace, fixed up, the presence of Valverde is important to stop the English onslaught, either as a lane or as a false winger.

Zidane’s message was forceful, nothing to go out to defend the result: “We we are not going to dose our efforts, we come to winr the party. When Real Madrid is on the field it is to win and that is what we are going to try to do, “said the Frenchman.

“I do not know if we will get the comeback, but we have to believe in it,” he said for his part. Jurgen Klopp, which sees a difficulty added to the lack of fans at Anfield. “Everybody talks about the comebacks in the past and how the public influenced. Now we have to create our own atmosphere,” he added. In everyone’s memory, what happened to Barça in 2019, when he arrived with a 3-0 and took a 4-0. Real Madrid must take note of this, no matter how different the atmosphere is going to be.