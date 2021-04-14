Ex-wife of a government official in the DR accuses him on video of leaving her on the street without a peso to go with her lover

A woman identified as Johanna Santos denounced with a video on social networks her ex-husband, the former director of the National Land Registry of the Dominican Republic, Claudio Silver Peña Peña, is an abuser who left her on the street with her two children and without money to supposedly leave with a lover.

“I was married 25 years to Claudio Peña Silver. In that period of time, he had a lover, her name is Norelys Cedeño, who was his right hand, the person in charge of the Department of Equity and Transparency ”, denounces the woman in the video referred to by the media on the Caribbean island this week .

“That man left me with two children that we had in the marriage without a peso,” alleged the alleged victim of gender violence.

“He is above the law, he threatens me, he comes to my house when he wants, he has all the keys,” Santos continues.

“We are not in an agreement. He took all the goods. What he gives me is a weekly when he wants. It humiliates me, ”says the female.

Incidentally, the complainant summoned the prosecutor Yeni Berenice Reynoso to investigate the origin of her ex-husband’s alleged fortune.

“I spent a long time more than 15 years being abused. Yeni Berenice and her entire team investigate all the fortune that this man, former director of Catrasto Nacional, Claudia Silver Peña Peña, who lives in a tower … ”, questions the woman who also highlights the buildings that her ex-partner is building and the farms under his property.

“I fear for my life, because a man who lasts with a woman for more than 20 years, from scratch, when he was in a flip-flop, does all this damage, he is capable of that and more. Their God is money. I don’t want to be one more, I don’t want to be one more… ”, concludes the Dominican. “I am a brave woman, a believer in God, but I am fed up”

The Communication Directorate of the Attorney General’s Office confirmed to El Caribe over the weekend that the Santo Domingo Este Prosecutor’s Office is following up on Santos’ complaint and is in the process of gathering information.

At the moment, Silver Peña Peña has not reacted to the allegations of his ex-wife.