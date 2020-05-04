Manager marked his name in the club’s history for the seventh state championship and for the construction of the training center

The week dawned sadder for Bahian and Brazilian football. Fernando Roth Schmidt, ex-president of Bahia, died on Monday morning at the age of 74. He has been battling neurological problems in recent years, as well as having diabetes-related problems.

Schmidt was the first president of the northeastern club in the democratic era, being elected by direct vote of the members on September 7, 2013. The former manager was also in charge of the team years before, when he won seven consecutive Bahian championships, from 1973 to 1979 , and also in the construction of the current training center.

As a politician, he was appointed Minister of Labor and Employment on an interim basis between July and August 2013, in addition to being elected councilor in Salvador and government secretary of the State of Bahia.

Fernando Schmidt was admitted on March 23 at the Jorge Valente Hospital, in the capital of Bahia, and has been there ever since. His condition was the daily fight against neurological problems and diabetes, but he ended up not resisting and died during the early hours of Monday.

Bahia issued an official note as soon as the news came, in addition to disclosing that the burial will be carried out this Monday.

President of Hepta. From the farm. Democracy. With immense regret, our tribute to the eternal Fernando Schmidt ?? https://t.co/X9EuOpOTiv #Luto pic.twitter.com/EM4kO1kdHc – Esporte Clube Bahia (de) (@ECBahia) May 4, 2020

.