Former Justice Minister Sérgio Moro’s accusations against President Jair Bolsonaro are supported by documentary evidence. Exchange of WhatsApp messages obtained by the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo shows that the president cited a story about an investigation involving Bolsonar deputies as a reason to dismiss the then General Director of the Federal Police, Maurício Valeixo. The change in command of the agency led to the departure of the minister from the government.

In the conversation, Bolsonaro sends Moro the link to the news about the investigation involving parliamentarians and then comments: “Another reason for the exchange”. Then, the then minister argues that the aforementioned inquiry is the responsibility of Minister Alexandre Moraes, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), and not of the Federal Police.

The message would be proof that Bolsonaro wanted to change the PF general director to interfere in confidential inquiries against his allies.

Moro also sent to the report the image of another conversation, this time with Congresswoman Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP), in which she offers help for him to get a seat in the Supreme Court in exchange for accepting the appointment of Alexandre Ramagem to the position of director of the PF. “Dear, I’m not for sale,” Moro replies.

In his statement to counter the minister’s accusations, Bolsonaro said the then minister said he would accept an exchange in command of the PF as long as he was appointed to the Court.

Interlocutors from the former Minister of Justice and Public Security reported to the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo that Moro and Bolsonaro had numerous conversations, both personal and government, especially through WhatsApp, the channel used by the president to give orders to subordinates.

These sources noted that Moro has 22 years of experience as a criminal judge and knows, like few others, that no one is accused without concrete evidence. At least seven crimes that Bolsonaro allegedly committed were pointed out by the former minister in the statement he made on Friday morning.

Moro even surprised his team by revealing in detail that the president expressed an interest in interfering in the autonomy of the Federal Police. Orders he never passed on. Bolsonaro never had a conversation alone with the PF general director, Maurício Valeixo. In his farewell speech, Moro said he did not accept political interference in the PF.

In the assessment of experienced investigators accompanying the former minister, Moro’s most serious accusation was Bolsonaro’s interest in controlling the PF to gain access to secret investigations – many of which are led by the Supreme Court.

“The president also informed me that he was concerned with investigations in progress at the STF and that the exchange would also be opportune in the Federal Police for this reason,” said the minister.

New ammunition

It is new ammunition available to opponents of the government. The Planalto Palace is already facing an investigation in the Supreme Court in the area of ​​fake news. As the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo revealed, the investigations conducted by the PF on the case have already reached businessmen who allegedly financed attacks on social media against Bolsonaro’s opponents.

The investigators’ aim is the group led by the “hate office”, led by councilman Carlos Bolsonaro (RJ), son of the President of the Republic.

Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), Carlos’ brother, went to the Supreme Court to try to prevent the continuity of the Fake News CPI, which also targets funders of the network that destroys the reputations of anyone who criticizes the president. Supreme ministers themselves are often the target of attacks.

The PF does not investigate the case involving Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (RJ), son zero of the president, and his former aide Fabrício Queiroz. The congressman is suspected of embezzling money from the Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro. Flávio’s advisors passed on part of the salary to Queiroz. First lady Michele Bolsonaro even received money from the former advisor. This case is handled by the State Public Ministry. The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

