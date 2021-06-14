Ex-lakers looking to be changed teams this summer

The former player of the Angeles Lakers, Josh Hart is seeking to be traded or traded by the New Orleans Pelicans team in the NBA that next summer.

Josh Hart is angling for a trade from the #Pelicans, according to Chris Fedor of https://t.co/9i7UK78R2v. 👀 Where could Josh Hart go this upcoming #NBAoffseason? 🏀 Read more here ▶ https://t.co/172aHwgJ5p#NBA #NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/emRPImKXQY – NBA Analysis Network (@HoopAnalysisNet) June 12, 2021

To the team of Angels lakers You should try to get the New Orleans Pelicans player Josh hart since right now they need players of their level.

This season Josh hart is averaging 9 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists per game in the NBA.