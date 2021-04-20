Ex host of Hoy talks: He made my life miserable | Instagram

The most beloved Lady of Good Saying, Talina Fernández decided to break the silence after many years and revealed why she was forced to leave the Hoy Program, in which she had great success … was she fired?

Fernández, who is currently part of the host of the program Sale el Sol, decided to open his heart to viewers and finally shared the reason for his departure from the morning star of Televisa, the same one to which he belonged from 1998 to 2000.

Despite the enormous success and the television show being in one of its best moments, Talina fernandez He decided that he could no longer stay in that place, all because of one man: the producer, who made his life miserable.

Mariana Levy’s mother told Ana María Alvarado in the Trapitos al Sol section that she shared credits with Alfredo Adame, with whom he got along wonderfully; however, the problems started with the producer.

Fernández shared that Alexis Núñez had been taken to Televisa to take charge of Today Program, but he did not get along with the dear driver, so the atmosphere was not very good for her.

I started the Hoy Program with Alfredo Adame, I got along very well with him, but he didn’t get along with me, from the beginning he hated me, he was the producer that Televisa brought in, his name is Alexis Núñez.

Talina Fernández pointed out that Núñez made her life miserable, so despite her long career in Televisa, the famous woman decided to leave everything behind to be more comfortable doing what she likes the most, delighting the public.

It made my life absolutely miserable that I had to leave the Hoy Program, said the television presenter.

María Levy’s grandmother pointed out that the producer spoke horrible to her and as soon as she saw her, she threw bad vibes, so she could not bear the situation and decided to withdraw from the famous morning show that is currently under the production of Andrea Rodríguez Doria and the leadership of talents such as Andrea Legarreta, Raúl Araiza, Galilea Montijo and others.

The beloved Talina has faced very difficult moments in her life, such as the departure of her daughter when she was still very young and her multiple health problems; However, he has always known how to be strong and to be victorious to continue entertaining the public that enjoys his company so much.