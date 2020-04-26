Even after resigning the third term of deputy and leaving Brazil due to death threats, Jean Wyllys continues to do politics and journalism. Master in Letters and Linguistics at the Federal University of Bahia (UFBA), he uses Twitter to carry out activism, interact with other opinion leaders and mobilize his more than 860 thousand followers. One of its frequent targets is the Brazilian press. Especially Globo.

On Friday (24), Wyllys tweeted criticism of the station for its coverage of the dismissal of now ex-superintendent Sergio Moro. He wrote that the Jornal Nacional made a “pathetic effort” to “turn a prevaricating scoundrel friend of the fascist president into a ‘saint’ until yesterday”.

Wyllys fired at Moro and also hit William Bonner’s Globo when commenting on the new political crisis in Brasilia

Photo: Photomontage: TV Room Blog (Photos: Reproductions / YouTube and Agência Brasil / Disclosure

In another post, the professor-researcher at Harvard University, in the United States, reinforced criticism of the channel and Moro: “Globo’s journalism tries to reposition its product market, which was already bad when presented (ignorant, speaks badly) , without savoir faire or know how, tacky). However, it is already out of date: spoiled by fascist narcissism “. The French expression ‘savoir-faire’ and the English term ‘know-how’ mean to know how to do or to do with excellence.

Wyllys also retweeted a message from the official profile of former President Lula, also with an attack on the main broadcaster of the Marinho clan in relation to the two protagonists of the new political crisis in the country: “There can be no inversion of history. Bolsonaro is the son of Moro, and not Moro creates from Bolsonaro. In this whole dispute, the two are criminals, but it is Bolsonaro who is the child and not the other way around. And the two are children of lies invented by Globo “.

In a February 16 tweet, the former congressman had already criticized the treatment given by the press to the former judge of Operation Lava Jato. “Respect is something that is earned, it is not granted. As long as the commercial press continues with its schizophrenic stance towards the fascist government (criticizing the president, but protecting the ministers of Economy and Justice), it will deserve the bananas that the fascist has sent him “, he wrote, also referring to President Jair Bolsonaro.

Jean Wyllys gained instant fame in 2005 when he participated in the fifth edition of the reality show Big Brother Brasil, from which he emerged champion. In the same year, he was a reporter for Mais Você by Ana Maria Braga. In 2014, he became presenter of the Cinema em Outros Cores program, on Canal Brasil (Globosat), where he comments on short films engaged with the demands of gays, lesbians, bisexuals, transsexuals and transvestites. He was elected federal deputy in 2010 and re-elected in 2014 and 2018. After giving up his third term, he began to dedicate himself to his academic career, dividing himself between the United States and Europe.

See too:

Check out the new European club shirts

TV Room Blog – All content (texts, illustrations, audios, photos, graphics, files, etc.) on this blog is the responsibility of the blogger who subscribes to it. The responsibility for all content published here, as well as for obtaining all necessary authorizations and licenses, is the exclusive responsibility of the blogger. Any questions or complaints, please contact him directly at beniciojeff@gmail.com.

