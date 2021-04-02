Ex-footballer Carlos Aranda arrested

03/18/2021 at 3:31 PM CET

EFE

The ex-footballer Carlos Aranda He was detained by the Civil Guard as an alleged member of a criminal organization dedicated to the cultivation of marijuana in homes in the province of Malaga, an operation that has resulted in the arrest of five people.

Aranda, who played for teams such as Real Madrid, Villarreal, Sevilla and Osasuna, was arrested on February 24 and two days later he spent, along with two other detainees, at the disposal of the head of the Court of Instruction number 12 of Malaga, according to sources close to the investigation have informed Efe.

The judge agreed to provisional release for the three, investigated for crimes against public health, criminal group, fraud of electricity and document falsification, as reported by the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia.

The case has been sent to the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 3 of Antequera, which will be in charge of continuing the investigation.

It is not the first time Carlos Aranda He is involved in a police operation, since in May 2019 he was arrested along with the former player Raul Bravo for allegedly participating in an organization dedicated to fixing soccer matches through sports betting.

This new investigation, which has been carried out for several months in different regions of the province, began after learning of the existence of a network dedicated to the cultivation of marijuana in homes in the Malaga towns of Antequera, Alcaucín and Periana.

The network, made up of people of Spanish nationality, had several houses where they could grow hundreds of plants.

In the five searches carried out, some 700 marijuana plants have been intervened, approximately 20,000 euros in cash as well as six vehicles, computer equipment, mobile phones and various documentation.