Ex EXATLON joins another Reality Who is it about?

Telemundo Chuy Almada is a Mexican coach, motivator and contender and one of the favorites from the first season. In addition to breaking records in the competition.

During five seasons of the reality show of athletic competitions, Exatlon United States, we have seen unknown athletes embrace the honeys of fame and success, start other projects with the recognition and support of their followers, who learned to know them in the so-called “competition more fierce of the planet ”and now, unconditionally, they accompany them in their next steps.

El Toro goes to other arenas

Such is the case of the dear Chuy Almada. From the Contendientes team (the blues), Almada set foot in the sands of the Dominican Republic during the first season of the competition, when he almost did not reach the grand final, then he returned as a sports advisor and more recently was one of the first chosen to return for a definitive rematch in season four.

During the fourth installment, one that had to be paused by the attacks of COVID-19 that he himself suffered, Chuy reached the semifinals and almost did not caress the victory. But that did not cause it to decline, because the 31-year-old Mexican was very attentive on social networks, doing training with his hundreds of thousands of fans, whom Chuy himself claims to want to help them achieve the best version of themselves.

But the almost 400,000 followers of Chuy Almada on his Instagram profile wanted more of the Mexican “Bull” and his inexhaustible energy, so they constantly asked him to return to the television screens doing what he does best, and after several days of mysterious silence, Almada complied, assuring that she will be part of the Mexican sports reality Guerreros México, where she will also share a team with another former Exatlon USA, Raquel Becker.

“The call came! Excited to be able to start my new adventure in @guerrerosofmx, a new challenge that I face with TORO and a lot of desire, it will be hard but I am ready for WHAT HAS TO THUNDER TO THUNDER 🐍🐍💙💙💙

Thanks to all of you for asking me so much, without you none of this would have been possible! # warriors2021 ″

The messages of support have not been long in coming. His partner in the first season of Exatlon United States, Yarishna Ayala did not take long to give all his support to Chuy in this new challenge: “I am my chuy with all great success 🙌❤️” including Denisse Novoa herself, expelled from the current season by having allegedly broken the rules, he wished him every success with a series of applause.

His wife, Diana Avilés, also sent him a nice message that shows that she is supporting him as always in this new adventure: “WHAT A THRILLING !!!!! WITH TORO BABY YOU CAN !! 🤩😍💥🔥👏👏👏 “

Almada has remained very close to Exatlon United States through social networks, even giving indications of wanting to return to the Dominican Republic, or perhaps to the Mexican edition as reinforcement, but that did not happen, the opportunity came in the form of a cobra, to join the program of the Televisa network, where participants have to go through different physical and mental challenges in order to win and achieve glory.

Much success, Chuy!

